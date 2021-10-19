Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Pillows to Pot: Specialty Pillows Business Transforms into Cannabis Dealing

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Vanguard Court Watch
Leave a comment
175 Views
Share:

By Darling Gonzalez

RIVERSIDE, CA – Police said here in Riverside County Superior Court last week a specialty pillows and beauty supply business was, in effect, fronting for an illegal pot business.

Undercover officers testified, in a preliminary hearing for Craig Guggolz, that they found the illegal cannabis business in a location that was originally the pillow business of Guggolz’ wife.

The undercover officers in the operation had three separate undercover purchases from a business suspected to be selling cannabis located near a shopping center.

The purchases were set up to be delivered to different undercover officers in three locations.

The first delivery was at the Honey Baked Ham store parking lot, the second was in a Walmart, and the third was in the Honey Baked Ham store parking lot.

After making the third order, one undercover officer surveilled a location suspected to sell cannabis.

The undercover officer observed a white male come out of the suspected location of the cannabis business and watched him as he went into a black Honda Civic.

The officer proceeded to observe the white male as he drove to the Honey Baked Ham store parking lot, made the transaction with the undercover officer, then drove back to the suspected location, 71357 Highway 111 Suite M.

There was a fourth and final order by the undercover officer for a cannabis product planned to be delivered in the Honey Baked Ham store parking lot.

While waiting in the parking lot, the undercover officer received a phone call from the business stating that there were no delivery drivers available so he would have to go to their business which was in the address 71357 Highway 111 Suite M.

The undercover officer proceeded to do so.

The undercover officer testified, “I observed the undercover cop pull in, he did not get out of the car, but just pulled into the parking lot. I observed an unidentified female at that time exit Suite M, come down the stairs with a white bag, and give it to our undercover in exchange for money.”

A search warrant was then issued May 27, 2020, for the location 71357 Highway 111 Suite M, the officer said.

During the search, the undercover cop received a statement from an employee at the business who said he was only a delivery driver for the business and that he knew the owners of the business to be Craig Guggolz and Susan Leslie.

When asked about Leslie’s role in the business the witness stated she was “[t]he one that was essentially answering the phones and conducting the logistics for the delivery service.”

The undercover officer stated that the witness said they would have 10 to 20 customers daily and approximately $60 to $100 per transaction.

The undercover officer described the location as a converted office building with business cards, invoices, six pounds of cannabis, and close to $1,100.

As the search took place, Guggolz and Susan Leslie approached the area—Guggolz allegedly said he was the owner of the business and that the business had been in operation for six years.

The prosecution then asked the undercover officer about how Guggolz obtained the location to run the operation.

The undercover cop replied, “He said it was originally his wife’s suite. She sold specialty pillows and beauty items that she invented herself.”

During the undercover officer’s interview with Leslie, she stated that the taxes for the cannabis business were paid using her pillow business and that $18,000 were paid in taxes in 2019.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Darling is an incoming junior at UCLA, majoring in English and Political Science with an interest in law. She is originally from Bell Gardens, California.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for