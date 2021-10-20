Breaking News
Positive and Less Positive Cases for One Judge – One Man Praised in Mental Health Program, and Another Pleads in Arson Case

By Gabriel Eskandari

SACRAMENTO, CA. – Judge Kevin McCormick dealt with a couple cases – one with a positive outcome, and another not – here in Sacramento County Superior Court this week.

During a mental health diversion progress report, Judge McCormick praised a Sacramento man for his steady progress in his mental health diversion program, which allows those with mental health disorders to have charges dismissed if they complete treatment.

The man was originally facing two counts of felony criminal threat charges dating back to Dec. 18, 2019.

Attorney Jennifer Mouzis, representing one person before the court, summarized a letter from TCORE, which administered the program. It stated that her client was doing great and that he is a poster-child for the kind of program he is in.

Mouzis also noted her client is employed, making all of his appointments, taking his medication, and is cooperating and participating in all aspects of the program.

After reading the letter himself, Judge McCormick addressed the man directly: “Sir, keep doing all the things you’re doing. Especially make sure to keep taking that medication as it’s needed. And then just keep doing your work and keep progressing, you’re doing great.”

The man’s next progress check-in will be on Dec. 6.

IN ANOTHER CASE, on the less positive side, Raymond Flores pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor violation of unlawfully causing a fire of property as part of a negotiated disposition.

Originally, Flores was charged with felony arson Oct. 8, but as part of the deal struck between Assistant Public Defender Samantha Ting and Deputy District Attorney Colin Stephenson, Flores was able to plead to the related but lower misdemeanor of unlawfully causing a fire of property charge.

Flores was also facing misdemeanor charges relating to drug violations and crimes against the public peace. However, because of the plea, these charges were waived with drug conditions and a 100-yard stay away order from a particular downtown Sacramento address.

Flores was placed on one year of informal probation and given a sentence of 90 days in the county jail, with 25 credits of time served. He will be able to apply for a Sheriff’s Work Project to serve the remainder of the time.

As part of the conditions, Judge McCormick informed Flores that he must also submit to searches and seizures at any time, cannot handle controlled substances unless lawfully prescribed, and cannot associate with people that he knows to be users or sellers of illegal controlled substances.

No other dates were scheduled in court for the matter.

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

