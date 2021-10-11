Public Defender Pledges to Pay Client’s Bail Reassumption Fee if Not Waived

By Gabriel Eskandari

WOODLAND, CA. – Deputy Public Defender Richard Van Zandt Friday during a pre-hearing conference in Yolo County Superior Court offered to pay the bail reassumption fee for his client, Nathaniel Sullivan, if the court would not agree to waive it. Ultimately, the court waived the fee.

Sullivan, a man facing multiple felony charges, failed to appear at a previous pre-hearing conference on Sept. 22. As a result, there was a warrant issued, and he would have needed to pay a fee to the court in order for his bail to be reinstated and for him to not go into custody.

PD Van Zandt asked the court to waive this fee, stating that Sullivan is homeless, grew up in the foster care system, and is doing the best he can given the circumstances. He also noted that Sullivan missed court on Sept. 22 only because he had sincerely believed it was scheduled on a different date.

PD Van Zandt stated he would personally pay the fee if it were not waived by the court.

“If your Honor doesn’t waive it, what is going to happen is, because I don’t want to see Mr. Sullivan to go into custody, I’m going to have to pay for it. I’d rather not pay for it, I’m moving and I’d like to save some money. So, please waive it,” PD Van Zandt said.

When asked for any comment, Deputy District Attorney Michelle Serafin said she would submit the matter to the court if it had the ability to waive it.

After some thought, Judge David W. Reed agreed to waive the fee.

PD Van Zandt thanked Judge Reed, and a preliminary hearing date was set for Nov. 2 at 9 a.m.