Reporter Triggers Domestic Violence Survivor at Survivor’s Event, Demanding Interview of SF DA Boudin

by David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

San Francisco, CA – It was supposed to be a presentation about Domestic Violence with panel discussions featuring survivors of domestic violence, most appearing over Zoom at an event held at Manny’s in San Francisco by District Attorney Chesa Boudin.

Reporter Bigad Shaban of NBC Bay Area was pursuing an unrelated interview with the DA and caused a commotion in front of the restroom. Shaban, a Senior Investigative Reporter with the news station is also an Emmy Winner.

However, his aggressive tactics “triggered” in the words of one woman, herself a survivor of domestic violence.

“I came for the support and to share my story and concerns what I did not expect was witnessing an attack on the DA himself by a very menacing journalist,”” the woman said in a statement acquired by the Vanguard. “I stood there in utter disgust as I watched this journalist from NBC news erratically make his way to the front where it was very evident the DA was having a private conversation with his aide.”

She said, “I became even more triggered as I saw Boudin having to escape this assault, in your face approach.”

The San Francisco DA’s office and staff have declined further comment on this incident that occurred at Manny’s at an event being covered by the Vanguard.

During the event DA Boudin in his opening comments noted that the discussion, “gives us an opportunity to talk in more detail and more depth about the work that my office is doing every single day but that all too often gets ignored in mainstream conversations.”

Shaban had attempted an interview with Boudin at the start of this event with Boudin eventually telling the newsman that they are here to talk about domestic violence, he then attempted to get move to the front of the room to start the discussion but was blocked by Shaban who asked Boudin if he was shoving him, Boudin responded that he was attempting to walk by him and that Shaban was blocking his path.

After the event, Boudin explained that he had been up in front of an audience for a few hours and needed to use the restroom as Shaban continued to ask him questions.

“Can you please allow me to use the restroom?” Boudin finally said attempting to maneuver around them.

They then followed him to the restroom camera and phone cameras rolling.

“Are you running into the restroom?” the reporter asked.

“I have been on stage for a couple of hours, I’m a human being and I did drink some water,” he explained.

“You are the city’s top prosecutor, what is it that you are trying to avoid?” Shaban continued.

People could be heard saying, “back off” and “back up.”

Shaban explained, “We were invited to be here.”

They then stood in front of the restroom with cameras rolling a few minutes.

Shaban asked when an interview would be scheduled, a staffer responded, “We have declined the interview.”

“You actually just ignored it,” Shaban responded.

“We have declined the interview.”

Personnel from Manny’s asked them to leave.

“We registered for the event. We were invited to be here. Are you now kicking out credentialed press?”

A staffer pointed out, “This is an event about domestic violence. This event is about the victims. That’s what we are focusing here today”

“We would love to talk to him about the topic,” Shaban responded but since the beginning of the day, the reporter’s question centered on ‘why won’t you give me an interview’ rather than on any substantive issue.

At that point the domestic violence victim stepped forward.

“I’m a victim. We were in the middle of a conversation and he specifically told you that,” the woman said. “What I witnessed as a prior victim before is a harassment of our DA, who was willing to speak to you but you were evidently getting in his face…”

She then said, “You were very violent…:”

Shaban explained, “We were actually waiting to talk to the DA for over 100 day.”

She responded, “I understand that. But there’s a more graceful way of doing this.”

The woman in her statement later explained, “I had to make this journalist recognize what he was doing was not right and most especially that I would not remain silent about it so I voiced out and spoke my truth.

“I’M A VICTIM AND I’M GETTING TRIGGERED,” she said.