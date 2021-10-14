Sacramento Man Pleads No Contest to Unlawfully Carrying Concealed Knife – But Not Following People

By Gabriel Eskandari

SACRAMENTO, CA. – During a settlement conference in Sacramento County Superior Court this week, Daniel Lockhart pleaded no contest to a felony charge of unlawfully carrying a concealed dirk and/or dagger—but denied “following” people around with it, as the prosecution claimed.

The charge stems from an incident on or around Sept. 30. According to Deputy District Attorney Frances Cobarrubio, Lockhart possessed an 11-inch knife at a Sacramento County light rail station and “was following people around with the knife.”

Assistant Public Defender Kyra Nickell, representing Lockhart, stated that Lockhart “would only stipulate that the factual elements for this charge are met. He contested the ‘following people around’” suggestion.

At the end of the hearing, Lockhart pleaded no contest to the felony charge, and received two years of formal probation.

Lockhart was also ordered to serve 28 days in the county jail, but he had 14 days of actual time and 14 days of good time, so it was deemed time served.

As part of his probation, Lockhart must submit to searches and seizures at any time with or without consent, cannot possess any dangerous or deadly weapons, and cannot possess firearms or ammunition for the rest of his life. He must also pay a restitution fee of $300.

DDA Cobarrubio also requested that the knife be confiscated as part of the conditions. Judge Laurie Earl agreed and imposed the condition, adding that the knife will be destroyed.

In light of the plea, DDA Cobarrubio made a motion to dismiss a separate probation violation charge relating to a previous assault and battery case.

Lockhart was ordered to report to probation within 48 hours of release, and no further dates were scheduled in court in relation to this matter.