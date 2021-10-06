Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Supreme Court Justice Sotomayor Dissents in SCOTUS Decision to Not Hear Qualified Immunity Case

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Everyday Injustice
Leave a comment
34 Views
Share:

By John W. Hamm & Lorelei Olivas

WASHINGTON D.C. – Tuesday, the U.S. Supreme Court refused to hear a dozen or more qualified immunity cases, including one involving New Jersey police officer Noah Bartelt who, on May 24, shot and killed Willie Gibbons, a man who was pointing a weapon at his own temple, threatening to commit suicide.

Justice Sonia Sotomayer responded to the Supreme Court’s refusal to hear the qualified immunity case with a dissenting opinion Tuesday, stating that the lower courts erred in allowing the defendant to be shielded by qualified immunity.

In the, it was determined that in this case it is undisputed that Bartelt understood that Gibbons suffered from a mental illness, and that Gibbons never threatened the officer in any way and that the duration of the encounter between Officer Bartelt and Willie Gibbons lasted only a few seconds.

Officer Bartelt approached Gibbons and opened fire almost immediately, resulting in the death of Gibbons; this raised the questions of whether or not Bartelt used excessive force in the encounter.

It is still to be determined if Gibbons had his arm by his side or raised in surrender, or if Officer Bartelt gave Gibbons appropriate warning commands and time to respond to those commands before opening fire.

The mother of the victim, Willie Gibbons, was leading the appeal, after the Third Circuit granted the police Bartelt, qualified immunity.

“I add only that qualified immunity properly shields police officers from liability when they act reasonably to protect themselves and the public,” Justice Sotomayer wrote in her dissent. “It does not protect an officer who inflicts deadly force on a person who is only a threat to themselves.”

Sotomayer went on to add that she would have reversed the Third Circuit’s decision to grant Bartelt qualified immunity.

Democrats have pursued legislation to tighten police practices following George Floyd’s death, but the GOP has balked, and qualified immunity for police has been a stumbling block. The House passed a version tht eliminates the qualified immunity defense for law enforcement.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for