Breaking News
Home
Vanguard at Berkeley
Alameda Court Watch

‘This Isn’t Just Me Throwing Darts,’ Judge Notes at Sentencing of Man Found Guilty of Domestic Violence

Posted by
Date:
in: Alameda Court Watch, Breaking News, Vanguard at Berkeley, Vanguard Court Watch
Leave a comment
22 Views
Share:

By Jake Romero

DUBLIN, CA — “This isn’t just me throwing darts at a dart board or something, there’s factors that apply,” said Alameda County Superior Court Judge Thomas Stevens in the sentencing hearing of Joseph *** at the East County Hall of Justice Friday.

The Vanguard won’t identify the man be sentenced to protest the identity of minors.

On Sept. 17, a jury found the 36-year-old *** guilty of two felony counts of bodily injury to a relationship partner. The charges relate to two separate incidents from July 2017 and February 2018.

Judge Stevens sentenced *** to three years of felony probation, 335 days in county jail and prohibited any form of contact with the victim for 10 years.

One factor of the sentencing was that *** violated the victim’s restraining order against him in October 2018, which is a misdemeanor. *** served eight months in jail for the offense.

Defense Attorney Nhgi Lam stated *** complied with the misdemeanor probation terms — including no contact with the victim — and had made positive changes in his life, such as enrolling in school.

Deputy District Attorney Lori Mullins said the court should consider the misdemeanor because it showed a pattern of behavior, but the time served and the probation compliance should not determine the felony sentences.

“I think he’s complying with what he’s supposed to be doing. I don’t think you get an additional benefit for complying with a court order,” DDA Mullins said.

Judge Stevens said his decision would “balance” the arguments about the misdemeanor. He also said the testimony of *** and victim’s son played a role in his decision.

“I’ve never seen a nine-year-old like that,” Judge Stevens said. “I’ve seen a lot of other kids, unfortunately, when I had an assignment in family law. He was very impressive, and there’s no doubt that he really loves his dad and wants to be with his dad.”

*** must also make payments to a restitution fund, a domestic violence fund and a battered women’s shelter as part of his sentences.

The court will schedule a later hearing to determine the amount of restitution.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Jake is a senior at UC Berkeley studying English & Journalism.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for