Two Men in Different Cases Won’t Be Going Home after Judge Sets High Bail, No Bail

Breaking News, Court Watch, Vanguard Court Watch, Yolo County
By Brandon Blanco

WOODLAND, CA – Two different men, in two different cases, won’t be going home tonight after Yolo County Superior Court Judge Tom Dyer continued their court dates and held them in county jail with high bail and no bail.

A man on parole facing driving under the influence charges from Friday saw his hearing postponed for two weeks—but bail maintained at $65,000—after a hearing Friday in Yolo County Superior Court.

Boinfacia Cruz is currently on parole by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR), which is petitioning to revoke his parole.

Judge Dyer stated, “I’m gonna put this out for two weeks for prehearing conference…and contested parole revocation hearing.” He appointed a deputy public defender to represent Cruz, and ordered bail of $65,000 to remain in place.

In another case, Christian Aguilera was rearranged for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 22.

Aguilera is charged with a misdemeanor, resisting/obstructing a peace officer, and possession of a controlled substance paraphernalia. Aguilera also has a felony for failing to appear on a court preliminary hearing date on Sept. 9, when his SOR (supervised own recognizance) was revoked.

The probation officer, Nichole J Whitten, responded to the judge on why the defendant is considered a high risk and that he should be held without bail.

She recited a long series of events: “It does look like it’s on us. We ordered him on the 29th to attend court…a warrant was issued on Aug. 4…he failed to attend a probation hearing and his whereabouts were unknown until he was arrested again on the 21st and then he bailed out on the 27th…he failed to appear at court again Sept. 9.”

Whitten took a breath and concluded, “So (Aguilera) returning back to court is high risk and he wouldn’t be eligible for SOR at this time.”

Aguilera will be scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Oct. 22 and is held without bail at the Yolo County Jail.

