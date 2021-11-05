New COVID-19 Outbreak in Santa Clara & Sacramento County Jails; Vaccination Rates Unknown

This report is written by the Covid In-Custody Project — an independent journalism project that partners with the Davis Vanguard to bring reporting on the pandemic in California’s county jails and Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) to the public eye. Refer to our website to view and download the raw data.
1. Alameda County Jail (Santa Rita Jail) – Highlights
Incarcerated Population
Cases and testing update:
- As of Nov. 4, there are 2 active COVID-19 cases in Santa Rita Jail (SRJ) — one is asymptomatic and the other is symptomatic.
- One individual was released from custody in the past two weeks whilst having an active infection.
Population update:
- There are 2192 people in custody. The population has been on an overall downward trend for the past month, which correlates with a high number of transfers for individuals who were pending transfer to state prisons. At the beginning of 2021, over 170 individuals were pending transfer to the CA Department of Corrections. This number has dropped to 9 as of Sept. 17.
- SRJ has 203 medically vulnerable or “orange” patients in custody. These patients are currently healthy but considered at increased risk for developing complications associated with COVID-19 according to the jail’s Outbreak and Control Plan.
- SRJ has 6 “red” patients with symptoms consistent with COVID-19. These patients have COVID-19 symptoms but have not tested positive either because they refused testing or are awaiting test results.
Vaccination update:
- Vaccinations for the incarcerated population are administered Tuesday through Thursday. The following stats are current as of Oct. 28, 2021.
- In total, 1088 people who entered the jail were either fully vaccinated prior to their incarceration or by Wellpath medical staff in custody. 573 of them are still in custody, meaning 26.6% of the current population is fully vaccinated.
- Similarly, 87 out of 181 partially vaccinated individuals are still in custody, meaning only 4.0% of the current population is partially vaccinated.
Housing unit quarantine update:
- HU 33 ABC are under quarantine due to exposure to a positive case.
Staff
Cases and testing update:
- The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office (ACSO) reports 2 current positive staff/contractor cases. There have been a total of 169 staff/contractor cases during the pandemic, 167 of which have recovered.
- On March 1, the Alameda County Public Health Dept. (ACPHD) issued a mandatory testing order for ACSO SRJ employees. According to the order, staff were required to get tested every 14 days, regardless of their vaccination status. Information on compliance with this order can be found here. On July 26, the CA Dept. of Public Health (CDPH) issued a mandatory testing order for unvaccinated staff only, thereby overriding the county’s order.
- According to data reported by Capt. Luckett-Fahimi, in the Sept. 26 – Oct. 2 testing period, out of 1162 staff that are assigned to work at SRJ, 506 were fully vaccinated and another 126 were exempted since they did not work a shift at the jail. Out of the 530 remaining staff that needed to comply with the state’s order, 530 or 94% submitted to a test.
Vaccination update:
- According to data released by ACSO on Oct. 8, 49.4% of the entire ACSO staff, and 52.8% of ACSO staff who work at SRJ are fully vaccinated.
NOTE: The vaccination rate for SRJ staff includes not only ACSO employees who belong to the custody bureau but also those who work at other duty stations and are assigned to work at SRJ on mandatory overtime.
- According to the CDPH’s Aug. 19 health order, all medical staff members who work in custody settings that provide in-house medical care must get vaccinated by Oct. 14. The order also requires non-medical staff who may transmit infections by virtue of being in a medical setting, to get vaccinated.
- As of Oct. 8, 93% of 215 medical staff are fully vaccinated
- According to the Alameda County Counsel, the health order mandates vaccinations for 18 non-medical jail staff. 100% of them have complied.
2. San Francisco County Jails – Highlights
Incarcerated Population
Cases and testing update:
- As of Nov. 4, there are no active COVID-19 cases in custody, out of 219 total confirmed cases. Since the beginning of October, 16 new cases were identified during the intake booking process or in custody.
- Between Oct. 16 and Oct. 29, approximately 521 tests were administered for new books and residents.
Population update:
- Between Nov. 2 and Nov. 3, 29 individuals were booked into custody. Since the pandemic emerged, there have been 16,539 total bookings. Despite the high intake rate, the incarcerated population has consistently stayed within the range of 750 to 850 people since April 2020. Currently, there are 828 people in custody.
Vaccination update:
- According to data provided by the Covid Media Center, as of June 24, 450 individuals or 57% of the population is fully vaccinated. 29 of them received their dose from the community, while the rest were vaccinated during their incarceration.
- 286 out of the total vaccinated individuals who have been in custody were released or transferred.
Quarantine and Isolation update:
- Since Oct. 21, the quarantine population has increased by 40 and the isolation population has decreased by 4. As of Oct. 28, there are 153 persons in quarantine, of which 31 are in medical isolation.
Releases Update:
- Since the pandemic emerged, a total of 190 out of 215 confirmed cases have been either released while positive or released after recovery.
- According to the San Francisco Sheriff’s Office’s (SFSO) website, “the [SF] courts approved multiple early releases as stipulated by the District Attorney and Public Defender and continue to review stipulations”. This strategy has, indirectly, aided the jails in keeping their active cases under strict control, evidenced by the fact that there have been no major outbreaks since March 2020. In fact, the highest number of cases recorded on a single day was 11.
Staff
Cases and testing update:
- SFSO reports 1 new positive staff case between Oct. 28 and Nov. 4. There have been a total of 132 staff cases during the pandemic, 120 of which have recovered and returned to work.
- The number of COVID-19 tests administered at city health sites per week ranges from 100 to 200, with an average 133 tests per week.
- On March 24, the San Francisco Public Health Dept. (SFDPH) issued a mandatory testing order for the Sheriff’s Office employees. Despite multiple public records requests, no data has been provided on the compliance with the order. Further, on July 26, the CA Dept. of Public Health (CDPH) issued a mandatory testing order for unvaccinated staff only, thereby overriding the SFDPH’s order. Information on the implementation and compliance with the order is unknown.
Vaccination update:
- As of June 3, according to data retrieved via public records request, only 269 or 59% of SFSO sworn custody staff have been fully vaccinated. This number does not include civilian custody staff or other SFSO staff members who work at the jails on mandatory overtime or other assignments.
3. Yolo County – Highlights
Yolo County Jail
Data reporting halted as of March 2021.
4. Sacramento County – Highlights
Incarcerated Population
Cases and testing update:
- As of Oct. 27, 34 active COVID-19 cases were reported in the Main Jail, while the Rio Cosumnes Correctional Center (RCCC) reported 41 active cases.
- Between Oct. 20 and Oct. 27, 470 new tests were administered to new books and residents, meaning that 14.88% of the total population was tested. NOTE: Since the population is constantly in flux with new bookings, releases and transfers, this percentage may be an overestimate.
- Between Oct. 24 and Oct. 30, the Juvenile Detention Facility (JDF) identified one case after testing 28 youth or 24.14% of the population. Since the week of August 14, there has been a 26.6% decrease in testing.
Population update:
- There are 3,159 people in custody at the Main Jain and RCCC — a decrease of 43 since Oct. 20.
Vaccination update:
- The vaccination data for the incarcerated population is obtained via the public records requests since the Sacramento Sheriff’s Office (SSO) does not make this data publicly available. As of Aug. 25,
- 1685 incarcerated individuals were fully vaccinated and 314 were partially vaccinated according to the Dept. of Health Services (DHS) – an increase of 320 and 460 since July 14 respectively.
- These counts include those who were released or transferred after receiving a vaccine – it is not the current number of vaccinated individuals in custody. Since the population is in constant flux with new bookings, releases and transfers, it is impossible to ascertain the degree of immunity against COVID-19 in the jails.
Staff
Vaccination update:
- According to data released by the DHS, as of Aug. 25, 434 healthcare/SSO staff have been fully vaccinated and 22 are partially vaccinated. The total number of healthcare/SSO staff is unavailable and so is the vaccination rate.
5. Santa Clara County – Highlights
Incarcerated Population
Cases and testing update:
- As of Oct. 29, there are 18 active COVID-19 cases in Santa Clara County’s Main Jail and Elmwood Correctional Complex.
- There have been a total of 740 cases since April 2020, of which 259 were confirmed during booking and 481 were confirmed in custody. The 14-day average for new cases per day is now at 1.86.
Population update:
- There are 2486 people in custody. The population has risen by over 300 people since Jan. 2021, after months of declining numbers during the pandemic.
Testing update:
- 41,486 tests have been completed thus far, of which 723 came back positive. The 14-day average test positivity rate is now at 1.56%
Vaccination update:
- Vaccination data was obtained via public records requests since the Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office (SCCSO) does not make detailed data on vaccine uptake available to the public. As of July 12, 2021,
- 1620 incarcerated individuals were fully vaccinated either from the community or by Jail Health Services. Of these, 1023 remain in custody and the remaining were released or transferred, meaning 42.5% of the population is currently fully vaccinated. A majority of fully vaccinated individuals received the J&J dose.
- 96 incarcerated individuals or 2.2% of the population is partially vaccinated, with the majority receiving Moderna.
Staff
Cases and testing update:
- There are currently 10 active cases among staff in the SCCSO. Out of 80,916 tests that have been completed so far, 310 cases were identified.
- On Nov. 12 2021, the health officer for Santa Clara County issued a mandatory testing order for all workers and staff who enter the jail’s premises including Public Defenders, Probation Dept. staff, Sheriff’s Office employees, medical workers, etc.
- As of June 3, 2021, 100% of SCCSO jail staff have complied with the order.
- As of July 11, 86.57% of Jail Health Services’ staff of 268 have complied. Medical staff undergo testing daily, and in the latest testing block, 36 were out of compliance.
Vaccination update:
- As of June 3, roughly 646 staff members or 60% of the custody division and 68% of the entire SCCSO is fully vaccinated.
- As of July 15, 2021, 346 of 403 CHS staff or 86% are fully vaccinated. 14% of staff are either not vaccinated or declined to disclose their status.
Sources:
View and download raw data here: www.covidincustody.org/data -> View and download data.
Read reports on data, policies and protocols: www.covidincustody.org/reporting -> County Jails -> “County Name”
Board of State & Community Corrections (BSCC): On July 15, BSCC Chair, Linda Penner, requested Sheriffs and Chief Probation Officers to release weekly COVID-19 data for jails and Youth Detention Facilities. This database remains incomplete as many facilities have refused to comply. Further, it does not contain historical data prior to July 20.
http://www.bscc.ca.gov/covid-19-data-dashboard-landing-page/
By Aparna Komarla, Anumita Alur, Aziza Nussipov, Anna Zheng, Alexander Ramirez
—
Contact: Aparna Komarla (apkomarla@ucdavis.edu)