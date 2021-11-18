Breaking News
Commentary: Final Exam Time for Housing in Davis As Well in Other California Cities

City of Davis, Land Use/Open Space
By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Davis, CA – Earlier this week, the Bay Area version of SACOG, Association of Bay Area Governments Administration Committee (ABAG), finalized its denial of 27 of 28 appeals.  Cities, most of them affluent suburbs in the Bay Area, had sought to reduce their housing allocation in the ABAG RHNA (Regional Housing Needs Allocation).

According to the California Planning and Development Report, “The committee rejected appeals from cities including Tiburon, Sausalito, Palo Alto, and Lafayette, as well as several county-based appeals. The one appeal that was upheld came from unincorporated Contra Costa County but occurred due to a minor error by ABAG staff. In this case, the county will be able to build 35 fewer units, but the city of Hercules will have to plan for 35 more.”

There is still the potential lawsuit route, but don’t count on that proving any more fruitful.

Governor Gavin Newsom and the state legislature have prioritized the housing crisis in recent years.  They have attempted to streamline regulations, and along with the federal government they have prioritized and funded low income housing and housing for homelessness.

This year, they passed a law that will allow for areas zoned for single-family homes to split their lots and build duplexes.

While I still think they have another card to play on re-establishing the increment tax to fund affordable housing and redevelop existing low density locations, the state has probably done what it can do at the state level.

As many now see it, the real challenge is at the local level.  Think about it, we are in a housing crisis and Bay Area cities, in the heart of unaffordable land, are actually making technical arguments to decrease their housing allotments.

I have been watching the response to the housing crisis locally here in Davis.  The response from a lot of citizens is not encouraging.  The city has already quietly acknowledged that they are running out of infill opportunities and there are still opportunities in the downtown, should funding become available—but, realistically, if Davis is going to build new housing, increasingly it will be on the periphery.

While the housing crisis is statewide, some of Davis’ housing woes are self-inflicted.  Davis has some of the most stringent growth control measures in the state—with voter requirements for approval of any ag-land conversions.

The reactions I see: (a) put on UC Davis campus (and then deny them access to town directly), (b) we don’t have an actual housing crisis, (c) I’m opposed to sprawl defined as any medium density peripheral housing development, and (d) I’m sure I am missing some.

The state has a lot more housing tools than it once had.  The state now has 20 new laws that have raised the bar on the requirements for a compliant housing element.

As Gustavo Velaquez, director of the California Department of Housing and Community Development, wrote in a recent op-ed, “If, however, localities are unwilling to do their part to realize this vision of more housing for all, the state will use its authority to compel them to do so.”

He noted that the Newsom administration filed suit against “Huntington Beach for its reluctance to abide by state housing requirements.”

In the past, he wrote that “housing plans could simply end at compliance without any follow-up. That ends on this administration’s watch. We are serious about local housing accountability.”

At the Department of Housing and Community Development, “we are committed to using the totality of strong pro-housing requirements codified in state law.”

Here in Davis, we are reaching a crucial juncture as we start running out of easily developed infill projects by which to stay compliant with RHNA.  Can the city of Davis meet its current housing needs under the current constraints of Measure J?

For some, after I floated the question earlier this week, the answer to that question was a resounding no.  For me, I will wait and see what happens between now and 2024 with a number of projects that are likely to go to the voters.

While we have focused heavily on the 83-17 vote to extend Measure J until 2030, one point that has gone undiscussed is Measure J has never faced legal challenge.  Is it vulnerable?  Potentially.  One reason that it has not been challenged is that it would likely take years to litigate, and would need big and deep pockets to challenge.

But what if the state came in and challenged it as they challenged Huntington Beach?  What Davis still has going for it is it’s a city of 70,000 people versus 200,000 for Huntington Beach, but a legal challenge might be interesting.

What I see is a community that is becoming more expensive and older.  We are losing the ability for young families with children to move here or stay here and raise their children and attend our schools.

This community has always valued its schools, valued its small town appeal, and fought hard against sprawl and mass development in order to preserve that character.  But the character is changing one way or the other, and we are just now starting to see the impact of two decades of growth control policies.

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

5 thoughts on “Commentary: Final Exam Time for Housing in Davis As Well in Other California Cities”

  1. Ron Glick

    “Davis has some of the most stringent growth control measures in the state – with voter requirements for approval of any agland conversions.”

    Growth controls you have always supported and continued to support. All the while you pretend to care about the housing insecure. You want it both ways, but sorry, I’m not buying it. You are part of the problem and I find your dissembling on the issue reprehensible. This article would have more merit if you wrote it as warning to the housed that their privilege might be at risk. At least that would be consistent with the policy choices you support.

    “But the character is changing one way or the other and we are just now starting to see the impact of two decades of growth control policies.”

    Speak for yourself or be specific  who the “we” in this sentence represents. As someone who wrote at least a decade ago that by trying to preserve Davis we were changing it I find it absurd that you claim we are only now seeing the impacts of growth control policies. Maybe you are only now seeing it. That wouldn’t surprise me in the least. Yet still, once again, you walk right up to the limit line of condemning the limit line policy you support yet once again fail to do so.

    Yes, we are likely to see several annexation elections in the next few years. So what? The problems of adding supply will not be resolved by a yes vote just as the problem of supply hasn’t been solved by past votes. Remember that after 21 year not one unit of housing has been built subject to the ordinance. Expecting to get a different result by doing the same thing over and over is the definition of insanity.

     

  2. Keith Y Echols

    (c) I’m opposed to sprawl defined as any medium density peripheral housing development, and I’m sure I am missing some.

    David, I tried in at least two comments in a previous article to describe what sprawl is from a socio-community planning perspective.  You fail to acknowledge or maybe just don’t understand it.  For someone that likes to frequently write articles about land use; I’d suggest taking some classes in Urban Planning or at least reading up, joining or talking to proponents of the “New” Urbanist movement.  It’s not simply about planned density.

    What I see is a community that is becoming more expensive and older.  We are losing the ability for young families with children to move here or stay here and raise their children and attend our schools.

    Less economically advantaged families.  Where do you draw the line on who can afford to live here?  Does everyone who wants to live where ever they want get to live there?  Do you just show up to the city planning department and say; “I need a home” and the city will provide one for you?

    This community has always valued its schools, valued its small town appeal, and fought hard against sprawl and mass development in order to preserve that character. 

    That small town appeal is actually baked directly into the General Plan…which was what….written in the 80s?

    But the character is changing one way or the other and we are just now starting to see the impact of two decades of growth control policies.

    The community is becoming more and more a part of the growing Sacramento metro area.  It’s less and less a silly little college town island to itself.

    Yes, I foresee Measure J eventually being challenged by the state.  But what is not clear is if the state can force a city to geographically grow.  That may push cities and the RHNA (through the ministerial process) to approve high density housing on infill sites.  Then the question comes if those sites are economically feasible.  One of the requirements of RHNA compliance is the actual viability/feasibility of the planned units.  Forced infill projects may require a developer to tear up streets for traffic and parking mitigation, dig for underground parking, stick in a new water or sewer line.  Just building vertically itself is a major expense over simply building 1-2 story homes.  Cities may have to increase their sewer treatment capacity.   All this infrastructure improvement may be cost prohibitive which then runs into the probable feasibility that the RHNA considers for compliance.

  3. Ron Oertel

    There is an initiative to overturn the new state laws.  There may be more than one group involved with this:

    “Provides That Local Land-use And Zoning Laws Override Conflicting State Laws. Initiative Constitutional Amendment. Provides that city and county land-use and zoning laws (including local housing laws) override all conflicting state laws, except in certain circumstances related to three areas of statewide concern: (1) the California Coastal Act of 1976; (2) siting of power plants; or (3) development of water, communication, or transportation infrastructure projects. Prevents state legislature and local legislative bodies from passing laws invalidating voter-approved local land-use or zoning initiatives. Prohibits state from changing, granting, or denying funding to local governments based on their implementation of this measure. Summary of estimate by Legislative Analyst and Director of Finance of fiscal impact on state and local governments: Fiscal effects of the measure depend on future decisions by the cities and counties and therefore are unknown. (21-0016A1.)“

    https://www.livablecalifornia.org/livable-california-endorses-the-our-neighborhood-voices-initiative/

    https://ourneighborhoodvoices.com/

    Regardless, David continually attempts to suggest that the state laws force sprawl, and uses that to attack Measure J.

    The new laws do not force sprawl – it’s about infill. Again, the communities protesting this are not sprawling outward.

    1. Keith Y Echols

      I do not know what legal standing this initiative has.  I’m sure you know that federal and State law has the right to preempt local ordinances.  So why do you think this initiative is significant?  There’s a difference in overturning the housing initiatives and RHNA mandates vs. outright saying that the state can’t make these changes.

      I think the bigger question is if the state will be able to fully enforce their new laws and if they will survive a change in political will in the next election cycle.

