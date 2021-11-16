Breaking News
Commentary: Should the City Re-Think the West Village Connection?

By David M. Greenwald 
Executive Editor

Davis, CA – The city council will have a Re-imagine Russell Blvd Corridor Study Check in, which is part of an ongoing Russell Blvd Corridor Study in partnership with UC Davis to identify needed improvements in cooperation with UC Davis and adjacent city neighborhoods.

The city and university originally reached an agreement to not allow West Village to have connectivity by automobile through Russell Blvd.  That never made sense – it essentially cut off West Village will eventually have not only student housing, but faculty and staff housing from the rest of the community.

Now should be time to revisit that mistake.

In the staff report, it notes that “In 2018, UC Davis updated their LRDP, stemming from a multi-year planning effort to understand and anticipate the necessary steps to realize the campus of tomorrow.”

As part of the MOU between the city, council and university was a commitment made by UC Davis for $2.3 million in traffic improvement projects.

The city is now working in partnership with UC Davis to conduct “a planning effort for street design, public outreach, landscape and gateway master planning and design, for Russell Boulevard. The Plan is a collaborative planning and conceptual design effort to reimagine the 3.0-mile shared road boundary between the City of Davis and UC Davis from B Street to the City’s western jurisdictional boundary west of Lake Boulevard.”

Part of what they looked at was removal of on-street parking between B St and 113.

Concept 1 would “remove on-street parking and add buffered on-street bikeways.”

Concept 2 would also “remove on-street parking and add fully protected on-street bikeways.”

During outreach meetings last month, “The overall consensus was a preference towards removal of on-street parking and introducing continuous bicycling facilities shown in Concepts 1 and 2; however, there were some concerns expressed about the impact of displacement of parking.”

They were also asked where they would like to see transit connect to the West Village.  The presentation presented options at Eisenhower, just west of Eisenhower or at Arthur.

Overall, the community that they talked to seemed against the idea of a connection at Eisenhower.

“Most groups noted there are ongoing issues with the development of the West Village in the community, with a history of community protest,” staff notes.

“Participants had many concerns and questions,” staff noted.  Their preference was to discourage connection at Eisenhower, they prefer a “natural connection” which “won’t create additional traffic.”  They are “not opposed to transit connection but it needs to be mitigated.”

“If we block Eisenhower then we have transit exit here,” they said.

To me it never made sense to not have traffic access to West Village.  There is already a lot of the infrastructure needed at Arthur St, you simply connect the roads.  How much traffic would that generate for Russell?  I think we could study it.  But that would definitely help to bring West Village into the overall community and the worries about massive traffic impacts are probably overblown, even with plans for West Village connection.

Even discussing transit options which I assume did not include full traffic access, there seemed to be a good amount of pushback.

In a discussion on NextDoor a few weeks ago, former Mayor Joe Krovoza noted, “One of the worst public meetings ever in the history of Davis was at the Emerson MPR about this issue. UC Davis promised no connection to Russell. I don’t recall any caveat. The public behavior at the meeting was terrible and threatening, and there was a physical assault on a UC Davis staffer, and the campus halted the meeting and John Meyer had his staff leave. That was the right call. I attended to speak and was so intimidated that I stayed back and kept quiet. I certainly hope nothing like that happens again. It was unbecoming a community like Davis.”

The overall reaction was somewhat mixed with many stating that they are opposed to this.

Others noted, “I think that there should be connections. It would benefit the West Davis community to not force all traffic onto Russell.”

But the reality is that right now, everyone is forced either onto the highway or to come onto Russell at Anderson and LaRue.

Providing another access point might have only minor impacts on overall traffic.  However, given the history of the contentiousness from a little over a decade ago, neither side may be eager to revisit it.  Nevertheless, it seems like bad planning and probably bad for VMT and GHG.

As one person put it, “An environmental assessment report will be able to determine the need and effect of a road on to Russell to existing neighbors. Especially increased traffic, noise, and impact on surrounding area.”

Seems like that might be a good start for a discussion – but in the end, panicked voices are likely to prevail.

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

14 thoughts on “Commentary: Should the City Re-Think the West Village Connection?”

  1. Sharla Cheney

    Imagine West Davis neighborhoods having access to Hutchison and not having to only choose Russell or Covell? I think having access would benefit the City more than it would benefit West Village.  The University may not like City traffic going through the neighborhood to get onto Hwy 113 or to get to parking on the other side of the University, but it would relieve the traffic on Russell.

  2. Don Shor

    There is no need for West Village to open out onto Russell Blvd.

    But the reality is that right now, everyone is forced either onto the highway or to come onto Russell at Anderson and LaRue.

    The present configuration onto LaRue works fine. I can’t imagine who is clamoring for traffic flow from campus onto Russell. Cutting through onto campus would sacrifice even more of UC’s high-quality land that is currently used for ag research.

    In fact, there is no need to “re-imagine” Russell Blvd at all. This is a consultant-driven planning process and is following, like a cooke-cutter formula, the usual methods of faux outreach and carefully constructed surveys that are intended to drive input toward the usual cooke-cutter outcomes.  This whole thing is a caricature of New Urbanism.  Hopefully they won’t do too much damage as they spend a half-million dollars to prescribe transit hubs and new greenery.

    Issues with Russell traffic flow could be handled in-house by a couple of traffic engineers. They may wish to put a couple of stop signs, maybe even a traffic signal or two. There is already a brand-new bike lane. Tree Davis has planted new oaks along the entire stretch. UCD is going to relandscape their area and has already graded the site for water retention and drainage. I doubt there is much dissatisfaction with the present traffic flow.

    The opinions of those who actually attend or participate in these things very likely bear no relationship to what the public might actually wish for the corridor (think about the demographics of who actually participates in these things). And I don’t think we’ve even actually seen the results of the online survey (quick, how many of you took it?).

     

    1. Ron Glick

      There is more dissatisfaction with the part of Russell that was reduced to one lane each way from two that caused the predictable congestion. Just like at Mace reinventing the streets with a preconceived pro-bicycle agenda causes auto congestion.

      1. Alan Miller

        Not true at all.  5th street was dangerous AF for bicycles.  I rode it to every council meeting and said several times in public comment that if I got hit by a car on the way to the meeting that I was being a martyr to the cause of putting in bike lanes.  I wasn’t kidding.  Having bicycle lanes on a busy street isn’t some ‘bicycle driven agenda’, it’s sanity.

        Thank God the City finally is fixing Pole Line to L Street.  That’s the stretch I had my worst automobile caused bike wreck in Davis, and this should have been fixed 30 years ago.  Would have been nice to have it done B4 Stirling opened, but what’s a few months, eh?

        1. Don Shor

          Thank God the City finally is fixing Pole Line to L Street. That’s the stretch I had my worst automobile caused bike wreck in Davis, and this should have been fixed 30 years ago. Would have been nice to have it done B4 Stirling opened, but what’s a few months, eh?

          They’re not completely done. In the next year or so, we’re told, they’ll be removing the center planting strips and putting in turn lanes.

    2. David Greenwald Post author

      This map illustrates the problem. If you live at the north end of West Village – the area of expansion now, btw, the red line shows what you can do with access, the purple shows what it looks like now to get to Trader Joe’s

      2. Don Shor

        So this is all for the auto convenience of West Village residents? Presently they can walk or bike to Trader Joes with no problem by following your red dashed line. There’s an opening in the fence.
        I didn’t think West Village residents were supposed to be using cars. UCD certainly discourages it officially. Why are we spending a half-million dollars to embark on a multi-million dollar reconstruction of Russell in order to make it easier for campus residents to drive to Trader Joes?

  3. Ron Glick

    “Concept 1 would “remove on-street parking and add buffered on-street bikeways.”
    “Concept 2 would also “remove on-street parking and add fully protected on-street bikeways.”

    Another Mace mess from the traffic planners. Although there is that Waze thing going on there is also the protected bike lane that constricts traffic. Doing the same on Russell will make driving on that street jam up too. Of course the bike zealots will think that is great because they believe that the more inconvenient the traffic the better. Also don’t expect them to ever blame the protected bike lane just as they refuse to do on Mace. Instead they will blame West Village. Its Wazy thinking.

    As Don Shor correctly points put there is already a bike lane along Russell all the way from B St to Cactus Corner.

    1. Bill Marshall

      Another Mace mess from the traffic planners.

      The ones kow-towing to the ‘vox populi’ expressed by some commissioners, and some vocal activists… it is what it is, not a rational, ‘scientific/fact-based’ approach, but a ‘political’ one.

      Same thing happened with Mace Blvd… there are other examples, too numerous to list…

      Same s true for original decisions re: West Village connection(s) to Russell

    2. Don Shor

      there is already a bike lane along Russell all the way from B St to Cactus Corner.

      As of this week, with re-striping completed on Fifth Street yesterday, there is an unimpeded bike lane all the way across town from Mace Blvd. on the east to Cactus Corner on the west.

  4. Bill Marshall

    In the next year or so, we’re told, they’ll be removing the center planting strips and putting in turn lanes.

    SSSSHH!  Don’t tell the Tree Commission, Natural Resources Commission!

    We’ll have another Sutter Hospital debacle…

     

