Commentary: Will New SF City Attorney Drop Civil Injunction Against Tenderloin?

By Rory Fleming

Émile Durkheim, the father of social stigma ology, was the first to explore stigma as a social phenomenon in 1895. He asked us to “[i]magine a society of saints, a perfect cloister of exemplary individuals. Crimes or deviance, properly so-called, will there be unknown; but faults, which appear venial to the layman, will there create the same scandal that the ordinary offense does in ordinary consciousnesses.”

Over one hundred years later, the San Francisco City Attorney’s Office, then led by Dennis Herrera, acted like a monastery might be expected to, wielding the hammer of discipline against suffering Honduran immigrants because they are suspected to be involved with drugs.

Last year, then-City Attorney Herrera filed a civil injunction to bar the twenty-eight suspected drug sellers from the entire Tenderloin neighborhood. He said in a press release that “We know who these predators are, and we will not allow them to victimize Tenderloin residents with impunity.”

The job of the City Attorney is spelled out on its government website. This elected official is tasked with handling civil legal disputes — think consumer protection and landlord/tenant law — not criminal cases. But civil injunctions used to bar a list of people from a specific neighborhood blur those lines. If one of the people so named steps foot into the neighborhood, they are arrested and slapped with a contempt of court charge that carries six months in jail. It is a form of banishment via criminal penalties.

As City Attorney, Herrera prided himself on leading one of the “most aggressive” city law departments in the nation, but his aggressiveness resembled the type of prosecutorial overzealousness that unfairly destroys people’s lives. After a trial judge rejected his motion for a civil injunction in May, Herrera initiated an appeal of that decision.

Through a spokesperson, Herrera’s office stated that “We respectfully — and strongly — disagree with the view that our injunctions are beyond the court’s power to grant. Our injunctions would keep known drug dealers out of a single neighborhood that has suffered enough at their hands.” Lawyers from the ACLU are now ready on the other side.

However, a new change in guard might mean that the office is ready to learn from Herrera’s mistakes.

In September, Herrera resigned to become the new director of the city’s Public Utilities Commission, paving the way for Mayor London Breed to appoint David Chiu as his successor as City Attorney. Chiu, who previously served on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, said that he views his new post “as really the front line in defending our San Francisco values, defending our city government, but also standing up for who we are as a city and standing up for the most vulnerable.” He also expressed sympathy toward various activist causes, including #MeToo and Black Lives Matter.

Chiu has a great opportunity to show that he means business by dropping Herrera’s appeal and letting the Tenderloin civil injunction die once and for all, instead pushing for enhanced support for harm reduction programs that make everyone safer.

While Chiu will not be able to unilaterally accomplish that goal, there are ways that he can help usher in a new era in drug policy, rather than increase harm in the name of “rehabilitation.” For instance, former Los Angeles City Attorney Ira Reiner signed onto a Supreme Court amicus brief supporting the opening of a safe injection site in Philadelphia earlier this year. The City Attorney signaling support could go a long way toward making policies like these a reality in San Francisco.

While Reiner and his Seattle equivalent Pete Holmes both signed the brief, former San Francisco City Attorney Dennis Herrera was nowhere to be found.

Rory Fleming is a freelance writer and licensed attorney.