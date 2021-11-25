Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Courage California Endorses Sajid Khan for Santa Clara DA, Alana Mathews for Sac DA, Rob Banta for CA AG

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Elections, Yolo County
(10) Comments
228 Views
Share:

Pictured above Alana Mathews, Sajid Khan, and Rob Bonta.

By Angelina Sang

SAN JOSE – Courage California this week endorsed Sajid Khan for Santa Clara County District Attorney, Rob Bonta for Attorney General and Alana Mathews for Sacramento County District Attorney.

Courage California, a progressive grassroots organization advocating for a more progressive, equitable, and fully representative democracy in California, calls out institutional corruption and oppression, improves coordination and collaboration between progressive organizations, and demands that state and local representatives be accountable to and reflective of all Californians.

Courage California “supports candidates who will champion our issues & communities, setting California as a model of progressive, equitable, & truly representative democracy,” the organization posted on Twitter.

“Courage California proudly endorses Sajid Khan for Santa Clara District Attorney to implement his vision for an effective and community-focused justice system that ensures the safety and dignity of all people,” said Courage California Executive Director Irene Kao.

“Khan channels his lived experiences as a resident and public defender in his thoughtful approach to working with colleagues and shifting our broader culture towards equity, fairness, and accountability. Electing Sajid Khan as Santa Clara District Attorney will help restore our communities to a greater sense of safety and cohesion,” Kao added.

Courage California is among a growing number of progressive organizations backing Khan’s campaign, including Real Justice PAC, Bay Rising Action, Silicon Valley Young Democrats, and the Working Families Party.

“We’re supporting Sajid because he will fight for the safety and dignity for everyone who lives in Santa Clara County,” said Maurice Mitchell, National Director of the Working Families Party.

“As district attorney, Sajid will work to end mass incarceration and shut down the school to prison pipeline. We’re looking forward to working with him to re-imagine public safety in Santa Clara,” Sajid added.

Khan, a father of two, has been serving as a public defender for Santa Clara County for the last 13 years, with aims to fight “against mass incarceration, for our constitutional rights, the humanity of our people and for values of compassion and redemption,” Khan states.

“I am humbled to receive the endorsement of Courage California,” said Khan. “I believe that it is more important than ever that those in power are held accountable and reflect the communities they serve. As the next District Attorney, I will represent and work for all the people of Santa Clara County and fight for truly progressive reforms that address systemic racism, end mass incarceration, and ensure justice, safety and dignity for all.”

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Angelina is a junior at UCSB from San Carlos, California studying Psychological and Brain Sciences and History pursuing a pre-law track.

Related posts

10 thoughts on “Courage California Endorses Sajid Khan for Santa Clara DA, Alana Mathews for Sac DA, Rob Banta for CA AG”

  1. Keith Olson

    Courage California is among a growing number of progressive organizations backing Khan’s campaign, including Real Justice PAC, Bay Rising Action, Silicon Valley Young Democrats, and the Working Families Party.

    Everyday household names.

        2. Craig Ross

          Strange that you don’t know who Shaun King and George Soros are, but okay. Basically you are acknowledging that you know nothing about a who’s who list of progressive orgs.

        3. Keith Olson

          So if George Soros donates to some liberal organization everyone is supposed to know that and take that organization seriously?

          who’s who list of progressive orgs

          Now that’s funny…

    2. Keith Olson

      It seems like everyone has some kind of organization, non-profit or a PAC these days.

      There are so many now that I really don’t think voters pay any attention to them.

       

      1. Bill Marshall

        There are so many now that I really don’t think voters pay any attention to them.

        Another poster, another thread, said “I know I don’t”… perfect for how I feel about “endorsements” from folk I don’t personally know.

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for