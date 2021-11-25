Courage California Endorses Sajid Khan for Santa Clara DA, Alana Mathews for Sac DA, Rob Banta for CA AG

Pictured above Alana Mathews, Sajid Khan, and Rob Bonta.

By Angelina Sang

SAN JOSE – Courage California this week endorsed Sajid Khan for Santa Clara County District Attorney, Rob Bonta for Attorney General and Alana Mathews for Sacramento County District Attorney.

Courage California, a progressive grassroots organization advocating for a more progressive, equitable, and fully representative democracy in California, calls out institutional corruption and oppression, improves coordination and collaboration between progressive organizations, and demands that state and local representatives be accountable to and reflective of all Californians.

Courage California “supports candidates who will champion our issues & communities, setting California as a model of progressive, equitable, & truly representative democracy,” the organization posted on Twitter.

“Courage California proudly endorses Sajid Khan for Santa Clara District Attorney to implement his vision for an effective and community-focused justice system that ensures the safety and dignity of all people,” said Courage California Executive Director Irene Kao.

“Khan channels his lived experiences as a resident and public defender in his thoughtful approach to working with colleagues and shifting our broader culture towards equity, fairness, and accountability. Electing Sajid Khan as Santa Clara District Attorney will help restore our communities to a greater sense of safety and cohesion,” Kao added.

Courage California is among a growing number of progressive organizations backing Khan’s campaign, including Real Justice PAC, Bay Rising Action, Silicon Valley Young Democrats, and the Working Families Party.

“We’re supporting Sajid because he will fight for the safety and dignity for everyone who lives in Santa Clara County,” said Maurice Mitchell, National Director of the Working Families Party.

“As district attorney, Sajid will work to end mass incarceration and shut down the school to prison pipeline. We’re looking forward to working with him to re-imagine public safety in Santa Clara,” Sajid added.

Khan, a father of two, has been serving as a public defender for Santa Clara County for the last 13 years, with aims to fight “against mass incarceration, for our constitutional rights, the humanity of our people and for values of compassion and redemption,” Khan states.

“I am humbled to receive the endorsement of Courage California,” said Khan. “I believe that it is more important than ever that those in power are held accountable and reflect the communities they serve. As the next District Attorney, I will represent and work for all the people of Santa Clara County and fight for truly progressive reforms that address systemic racism, end mass incarceration, and ensure justice, safety and dignity for all.”