Davis Still Seeking Input on Climate Action and Adaptation Plan

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – The city is still gathering community input on 29 Draft Priority Actions in advance of a December 7 update before the city council for the City of Davis Climate Action and Adaptation Plan (CAAP).

The draft CAAP actions are organized into four topic areas: Building Energy & Design, Transportation & Land Use, Water & Solid Waste, and Climate Risk & Carbon Removal.

The city council in March 2019 adopted the Resolution Declaring a Climate Emergency and Proposing Mobilization Efforts to Restore a Safe Climate which states that “the City of Davis commits to taking significant action to move toward net municipal and community carbon neutrality in the short term with maximum efforts to implement carbon reduction actions by 2030; and accelerate the existing 2050 Davis carbon neutrality goal to a 2040 target. The City of Davis and City Council will…accelerate a robust update to the Davis CAAP and integration with the City’s updated General Plan.”

The CAPP supports council actions that assess GHG reduction progress made since the city adopted CAAP back in 2010. This including identifying physical and social vulnerabilities, establishing and prioritizing climate action and carbon reduction policies toward carbon neutrality, as well as bringing the city’s policies into compliance with current state law.

“Carbon neutrality is demonstrated through ambitious local CAAP actions that reduce GHG emissions to the maximum extent feasible, with local/regional agriculture-based local/regional carbon removal opportunities to remove any residual emissions estimated to occur in the 2040 target year, the city of Davis defined. “As necessary, the City will monitor carbon markets and industrial carbon removal as secondary options to remove remaining residual emissions.”

To comment on the 29 Draft Priority Actions go to: https://www.daviscaap.com/forum