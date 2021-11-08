Breaking News
Defendant Pleads No Contest to Charges, Agrees Not to Consume Alcohol and to Reside in Treatment Facility

By Gina Kim and Joshua Cenzano

SANTA BARBARA, CA – The Santa Barbara County Superior Court heard two cases regarding commercial burglary and shoplifting Friday, to which “Kelly***” ultimately pleaded no contest on all accounts.

NOTE: The name used here is not the accused’s real name, per The Vanguard’s new policy of not identifying the real names in lower level misdemeanor cases. See Editor’s Statement.

On Aug. 19 of this year, Kelly*** was arrested for commercial burglary, a second degree felony offense.

This occurred exactly two weeks after the defendant was charged with commercial shoplifting and resisting arrest, both misdemeanors, to which Kelly*** pleaded not guilty.

Kelly*** changed her plea to one of no contest in the arraignment hearing here Friday, and was sentenced to two years of probation.

Deputy District Attorney Aaron Corey agreed to drop her previous case if the court accepted additional terms to probation, most importantly being that the defendant refrain from alcohol consumption. Judge Thomas Adams agreed to these terms.

Upon release, Kelly*** will be sent to residential treatment for counseling and rehabilitation.

The court is scheduled to reconvene on Dec. 3.

