Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Defense Still Missing Huge Number of Pages of Discovery in Davidson Case, Potentially Moves to Dismiss

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Everyday Injustice
Leave a comment
48 Views
Share:

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Tahoe City, CA – With the case set to go to trial in December, the defense in the Harvest Davidson case remains without key discovery.

Defense Attorney Hayes Gable has filed a motion to compel discovery and a motion to dismiss if he doesn’t receive the discovery in a timely manner.

“After being assigned to this case, I received discovery from prior counsel,” Gable wrote in his motion.  “After reviewing the discovery, it was discovered that a large number of pages were inexplicably missing. I informed the deputy district attorney, Mr. Mandrell that this was the case by email on July 20, 2021.”

He continued, “Recently, the District Attorney’s office sent me what was purported to be a complete set of discovery; however, upon inspection, that discovery was missing many of the same pages as the first set I had received, as well as some new ones. I advised the deputy district attorney of this by email dated November 4, 2021.”

Writes Gable: “The dilemma here is that this case has been pending since February 2016. Complete discovery should have been provided years ago. Unless and until the prosecution produces all the discovery or provides a believable explanation of why there are gaps in the page numbering, the defense will be moving for dismissal.”

At a November hearing, DA Cast Mandrell acknowledged the problem and believes there are no missing pages of actual discovery..

“We found one of those missing pieces,” he told the judge.  “The rest of the missing pieces are unaccounted for.  I believe reasons for it are just gaps in the base pages.”

He explained, “We’re doing an audit of the file just to make sure that there actually wasn’t any discovery there, but … discovery will be complete and we’ll be able to account why there are gaps in the missing base pages.  Essentially it was from us moving from one system over to another system and going from attorney to attorney.”

Judge Suzanne Kingsbury noted that trial is set for December 7, but she is not sure who the judge will be, “it won’t be me,” she said.  “I think it would be advantageous for you to just go ahead and file a motion to compel discovery.  It may well be that we’ll need to have a hearing and determine exactly what the status is of the discovery.”

Gable, however, said he was not prepared to go forward in December in any event because of the missing discovery.

He added, “We have not completed our investigation yet.  It was a trial date (that) was basically set over my objection.  At this point in time, I’m inclined to want to move to continue the trial date.”

Davidson is facing charges from the January 2016 robbery that turned into murder.

The case reached a level of notoriety before it even went to trial on the facts. Initial defense attorneys challenged whether murder charges under felony murder law should apply in this case.

In January 2016, the victim brought 100 pounds of marijuana to the Beverly Lodge hotel in South Lake Tahoe, with plans to sell it. When the buyer pulled out, two men attempted to rob them in the parking lot and the victim was shot and killed.

The police ended up arresting a host of people, including Harvest Davidson.

Davidson was charged with murder even though he was not a direct participant in the murder.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for