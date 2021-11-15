Judge Chastises Man as ‘Crime Wave’ – Different Judge Considers Increased Penalty for Another Man’s Second Conviction

By Amy Berberyan and Catherine Hamilton

RIVERSIDE, CA –Two cases in Los Angeles last Friday highlighted the conviction histories of two men.

During the first case, which took place in Riverside County Superior Court, Adrian Anthony Rivera had his list of previous crimes addressed and presented to the court.

Judge John Molloy took a few minutes of court time to list off the defendant’s convictions, which included several instances of grand theft auto, the provision of false identification to police officers, the possession of controlled substances, and the current theft case.

After exhausting the list, Molloy stated that the defendant had expressed an “extraordinary stream of criminality.” This was the first time he had ever seen someone with this many criminal convictions in his entire career, said the judge.

Furthermore, Molloy said that it was “an understatement to say (Rivera) was a one man crime wave.”

Because Rivera has successfully committed crimes under the most secure supervision the courts could provide, Molloy said, he was concerned with Rivera “[committing] additional crimes” after leaving court.

The second case took place in Ventura, during which Mario Montez was represented by Deputy Public Defender Hali Ford. Montez was charged with the possession of methamphetamine, auto theft, and the possession of a firearm.

Since Montez had already been convicted of a felony, he faces an increased penalty for committing another. He pleaded guilty to the charges, and was advised of his rights and maximum penalties by Deputy District Attorney Rameen Minoui.

When discussing the future sentencing hearing, PD Ford told Judge Patricia Murphy of extenuating circumstances that Montez has experienced, including childhood trauma and recent deaths of family members.

Judge Murphy said she would keep those thoughts in mind, but that she would make a sentencing decision primarily based on the facts of the case.

The sentencing hearing and continued arraignment hearing for Montez is scheduled for Jan. 7, 2022.