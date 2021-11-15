Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Man Admits He Had Gun Illegally, but Claims He Did So to Protect Friend

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Court Watch, Vanguard Court Watch, Yolo County
Leave a comment
19 Views
Share:

By Alexander Ramirez

WOODLAND — Jordan Paul Robinson was in Yolo County Superior Court in front of Judge Peter M. Williams last week, facing charges of possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a felony and, by extension, possession of ammunition by a person prohibited from owning a firearm.

However, during questioning of the officer who arrested Robinson, it was claimed that Robinson had a reason for having the gun in his possession.

Officer Zachary Ryno was called to the stand by Deputy District Attorney Jose Gustavo Figueroa for his testimony.

It was May 6 at around 11:30 a.m. when Officer Ryno noticed a silver Honda with an expired registration and malfunctioning brake light.

During the following traffic stop, Robinson was in the right-rear passenger seat and a search of the vehicle was conducted. It was during this search that in the right-rear passenger floorboard, a black backpack with a 9mm semi-automatic handgun was found inside.

Robinson was arrested shortly after, and while in handcuffs, according to the officer, he said, “It’s me.”

Officer Ryno also explained the events leading up to the encounter as Robinson described them.

According to Ryno, earlier in the day, Robinson had concerns about a friend committing acts of self-harm or suicide with the pistol and thus took the pistol from them.

As for why he didn’t call the police, continuing from Ryno’s testimony, he didn’t want anyone to get in trouble for the pistol and he knew he shouldn’t have had it in his possession.

While Deputy Public Defender Erin Dacayanan questioned Officer Ryno, it was further established that Robinson was fully cooperative, didn’t try to hide the gun or try to blame it on anyone else.

While PD Dacayanan requested for Count 2 to be reduced to a misdemeanor on the basis that the bullets were not found in the gun and a criminal history that isn’t “super” extensive. The judge rejected the request.

A release of Robinson on his own-recognizance without bail was also requested by Dacayanan considering the qualities of the case, but since Robinson previously had a bail bond that was forfeited, Judge Williams also rejected this request but did leave it up for discussion at Robinson’s next hearing if new information comes up.

Robinson was held to answer for both his counts, bail was set at $8,000, and he was set to come back Nov. 24.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Alexander Ramirez is a third-year Political Science major at the University of California, Davis. He hopes to hone his writing skills in preparation for the inevitable time of graduation.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for