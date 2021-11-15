Man Admits He Had Gun Illegally, but Claims He Did So to Protect Friend

By Alexander Ramirez

WOODLAND — Jordan Paul Robinson was in Yolo County Superior Court in front of Judge Peter M. Williams last week, facing charges of possession of a firearm by a person previously convicted of a felony and, by extension, possession of ammunition by a person prohibited from owning a firearm.

However, during questioning of the officer who arrested Robinson, it was claimed that Robinson had a reason for having the gun in his possession.

Officer Zachary Ryno was called to the stand by Deputy District Attorney Jose Gustavo Figueroa for his testimony.

It was May 6 at around 11:30 a.m. when Officer Ryno noticed a silver Honda with an expired registration and malfunctioning brake light.

During the following traffic stop, Robinson was in the right-rear passenger seat and a search of the vehicle was conducted. It was during this search that in the right-rear passenger floorboard, a black backpack with a 9mm semi-automatic handgun was found inside.

Robinson was arrested shortly after, and while in handcuffs, according to the officer, he said, “It’s me.”

Officer Ryno also explained the events leading up to the encounter as Robinson described them.

According to Ryno, earlier in the day, Robinson had concerns about a friend committing acts of self-harm or suicide with the pistol and thus took the pistol from them.

As for why he didn’t call the police, continuing from Ryno’s testimony, he didn’t want anyone to get in trouble for the pistol and he knew he shouldn’t have had it in his possession.

While Deputy Public Defender Erin Dacayanan questioned Officer Ryno, it was further established that Robinson was fully cooperative, didn’t try to hide the gun or try to blame it on anyone else.

While PD Dacayanan requested for Count 2 to be reduced to a misdemeanor on the basis that the bullets were not found in the gun and a criminal history that isn’t “super” extensive. The judge rejected the request.

A release of Robinson on his own-recognizance without bail was also requested by Dacayanan considering the qualities of the case, but since Robinson previously had a bail bond that was forfeited, Judge Williams also rejected this request but did leave it up for discussion at Robinson’s next hearing if new information comes up.

Robinson was held to answer for both his counts, bail was set at $8,000, and he was set to come back Nov. 24.

