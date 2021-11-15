Breaking News
Man Pleads No Contest to Felony Violation of Gun Possession While on Probation, and Other Charges

By Brandon Blanco

SACRAMENTO, CA – Jacob Lewis appeared in a preliminary hearing here late Friday in Sacramento County Superior Court to plead no contest to charges of a felony violation while on probation, and two misdemeanors.

Lewis is currently facing three years for the felony violation charge and one year each for the two misdemeanors, and also a fine up to $10,000.

Deputy District Attorney Anissa Galatta alleges that on Aug. 25 in Sacramento County “the defendant committed a felony violation (PC § 29800 (a)(1)) of unlawfully possessing a firearm after being convicted of a felony relating to evading an officer on June 2, 2021”

Also, the DDA alleges Miller violated two other misdemeanor charges of 273.5(a) and 417. The DDA requested that the judge can put Miller on three years of formal probation so that he is able to complete the treatment program and provide restitution to the victim.

However, the Sacramento County Superior Court Judge James P. Arguelles said that he will give the state sentence and probation for the three charges.

Judge Arguelles explained the process of entering a plea to the defendant, where he “would have to give up certain rights such as right to be tried by a jury, right for the defendant to question the witnesses testifying against the defendant, and right to remain silent… You understand and give up each of the rights.”

The Judge Arguelles also set forth the implications of pleading no contest. Arguelles stated that “a plea of no contest is the same as a plea of guilty meaning if you plead no contest, I will find you guilty.”

After Miller was given the opportunity to speak to his defense counsel, Sacramento County Public Defender David Krypel, Miller followed Krypel’s advise to plead no contest to the DDA for all three charges he currently faces.

Miller has a January hearing to deal with probation and other matters.

