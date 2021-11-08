Breaking News
Monday Morning Thoughts: Your Freedom’s My Guillotine

in: Breaking News, Civil Rights, Health Issues, Opinion, Sacramento Region
(13) Comments
David McNew/Agence France-Presse — Getty Images

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

The forces of repression have done a masterful job of flipping the concept of freedom on its head.  But there is really nothing new with that.  The history of this nation has been largely founded on the concept of individual freedom… at the expensive of the other.

Frame it up now.  Once upon a time the US fought a civil war over state’s rights.  Of course what they didn’t want to tell you is that they wanted the right as the white male citizens of a state to enslave Black people.  To this day, many will tell you that the rebel flag stands for freedom and state rights, and a memorial of history rather than… slavery and racism.

Not much has really changed.  Last year people were protesting – sometimes with guns against… mask mandates that were designed to slow the spread of COVID to buy us time to develop a vaccine.  And of course once we developed said vaccine, people are now protesting being compelled to take it or lose their jobs.

People want to argue – my body my right.  But of course they forget – my body, my right as well.  Freedom in the US is about *me* not *we* and especially not *them* as in those people over there.

If you look at polling the political right in this country will tell you that they stand for freedom above all else.

Being a Republican, one will tell you, “a Republican is about individual liberty and personal freedom.”

There is a problem with this philosophy – it’s not that  freedom isn’t an important concept.  We would have no government by consent without the freedom to vote one’s conscience.  The problem is that it also gets complicated once we realize that freedom is not conflict free and it cannot be unidimensional.

Take state rights.  Should states have the right to by popular sovereignty (or as we knew in the 19th century – a very limited concept of popular sovereignty limited to white males) in effect vote to take away the freedom of others?

That was so contentious we actually fought a civil war over it.

In the Lincoln-Douglas debates, Stephen Douglas, in some ways a more moderate on the slavery issue argued over and over against that states should have the right to decide whether to be slavery or free – but he made it very clear that by state, he meant the voters and by the voters, he meant exclusively white men.

“I hold that this Government was made on the white basis, by white men, for the benefit of white men and their posterity forever, and should be administered by white men and none others,” he argued.

It is easy to look back and see the fundamental flaws in the logic.  Even if you believe it was wrong for only white males to have the right to vote, the very notion that the issue of slavery should be consigned to popular sovereignty, we understand now to be tyranny of the majority (at best).

In more moderns times, this freedom argument however is just as much one-dimensional.  They will argue: I should have the right to choose not to wear a mask.  You can choose to wear a mask or not.  So should I.

It makes sense to a point – until you realize that your freedom infringes on the freedom of others – the right to life, the right to liberty, and the right to access to public accommodations without fear of health and safety.

But we quickly forget that something has to give here – either it is your freedom or mine and that every time freedom conflicts, there was be a legitimate arbiter of rights and that arbiter in civilized society is not force but government which see can boil down to the legitimate use of force as opposed to the illegitimate use of force through mob rule that many are advocating de facto.

This debate quickly loses sight of the bi-directionality of freedom.

They forget that their right not to wear a mask infringes on my right to go to a public place without exposing myself to the risk of getting sick.

They then argue that if I’m too fearful to go to a public place, I can choose to stay home.

It works the same for vaccination.

It sounds like a powerful argument – just like state rights for slavery, until you realize that you have tilted the playing field.  Their freedom, puts everyone at risk here.  It continues the proliferation of a disease that has killed over 700,000 in America and millions worldwide.

It’s counterproductive because it has prolonged the disease, it has continued the economic slowdown and continued the curtailment of freedom.

But fundamentally it falls on its face because it only considers freedom in a single direction – freedom for themselves rather than freedom for all.  You may be free to go maskless and risk your own health, but you are assuming the freedom to risk other people’s health too and that is where this notion falls down.  They have mistaken freedom for tyranny.

In the case of slavery, that was tyranny by a voting majority or numerical minority and in the case of vaccines and masks, it is tyranny by a minority.  In this case – cruel, unreasonable, and arbitrary use of power or control.

By refusing to protect others, you are exercising an arbitrary form of power and control over others.  You don’t have the right to that power – you have simply taken it.  And the government has a legitimate purpose in arbitrating the points where people’s freedoms clash.

Tags:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

13 thoughts on “Monday Morning Thoughts: Your Freedom’s My Guillotine”

  1. Alan Miller

    And the government has a legitimate purpose in arbitrating the points where people’s freedoms clash.

    And the government has done a smashing job of it!  😐

    Would the government have this legitimate purpose if it were run by either party?

    Being a Republican, one will tell you, “a Republican is about individual liberty and personal freedom.”

    You’re a Republican?

    “I hold that this Government was made on the white basis, by white men, for the benefit of white men and their posterity forever, and should be administered by white men and none others,”

    Yeah well the guy was a bigot and an a-hole.

    What about black persons who are not getting the shot due to the history of using black people as guinea pigs in medical experiments (possibly one reason 10-percentage points more white people than black people are getting the vaccine by population in CA).  Is that their right, even if it infringes on other’s freedoms?

    They forget that their right not to wear a mask infringes on my right to go to a public place without exposing myself to the risk of getting sick.

    Have you been to a restaurant in Berkeley, Davis, San Francisco, hot beds of left-ism?  Packed with people not wearing masks “while eating”.  It’s not like the virus takes a holiday when people are packed in a room eating.  Some places have even discontinued their outdoor seating (like Black Bear Diner) because people want to eat indoors.

    As I’ve said repeatedly, a majority of Republicans are vaccinated, and there aren’t many of them in Davis.  All the anti-vaccination people I know in Davis are more the left-leaning alternative-health types.  Of which I include myself to a degree, just not to the degree of not getting vaccinated for this pandemic.  But the reality is in Davis, if you see unvaccinated people as the threat, you are probably talking about left-leaning people.

    Or people who want to eat a meal indoors just because they WANT to. Or can’t wear a mask without it dropping off their nose.

    But you’d rather make it about Republicans, white males and slavery.

  2. Ron Oertel

    No one (who believes in “freedom” as it relates to masks or vaccinations) is going to be influenced by this article.  In fact, they won’t even see it.

    Publish it up there in the local State of Jefferson blog.

    (In case no one’s noticed, I’m apparently on a “State of Jefferson” kick.)

    But Alan M. is right, in that this isn’t always a conservative issue. So, you might reach of few of the local die-hards who’ve already made up their minds, but I doubt it.

    It’s sort of like the housing articles, in that few who read this are going to say to themselves, “hmm – what an excellent point you’ve made, and not one I’ve thought about before”.

    1. David Greenwald Post author

      I feel the need to make this response… It’s like you don’t understand the concept of Google. It’s the exact reason we have to make the policy change on naming of people accused of crimes because once it gets into the google feed, people find it. I probably get at least 10 emails a week from people we report on their cases – how do you think they find it? It’s not because they normally read this site.

      There’s another problem with your comment – aside from being rude and unduly dismissive without actually making a substantive point – it misses that the purpose of opinion journalism is not generally to change people’s minds. Certainly it’s not to change the minds of people who have already made them up.

      Other than trying to be dismissive of my piece this morning – what purpose does your comment serve?

      1. Ron Oertel

        I feel the need to make this response… It’s like you don’t understand the concept of Google.

        Probably a reason for anyone to avoid commenting on here, using their real names at least.

        Other than trying to be dismissive of my piece this morning – what purpose does your comment serve?

        When I saw your headline (and I’ve seen this type of statement before), it struck me as rather self-centered.  “Everyone else has to do XX, to make me feel safe”.

        People have already made their decisions as to how they view masks and vaccinations.  They generally have the information at this point, and don’t care how you feel about it. (Not just you, personally.)

        The other problem is the one that Alan M. essentially pointed out, where you start out with dead white men, blah, blah, blah.

        By the way, is the young female in your photo a “person of color”? (I’m making two assumptions here, one regarding gender, and one regarding possible skin color. Both are probably major faux pas, in your view.)

        I put forth suggestions all the time, regarding how you might expand the scope of your coverage of issues.

        1. David Greenwald Post author

          Respond to two points here…

          “When I saw your headline (and I’ve seen this type of statement before), it struck me as rather self-centered. “Everyone else has to do XX, to make me feel safe”.”

          You don’t get the reference – but that’s okay. It is somewhat obscure. And yes, I was flipping the point – which is – the anti-vaxer/ masker crowd is screaming freedom but it’s a might make right type freedom.

          Second: “People have already made their decisions, as to how they view masks and vaccinations. They generally have the information at this point, and don’t care how you feel about it.”

          That’s nonsense. There is a fluid middle here granted small and shrinking who hasn’t made up their mind. But more importantly there is a real battle over the narrative and this piece attacks the narrative that has emerged on this. It’s a narrative based on a very limited conception of freedom that nevertheless sounds good and compelling until you unpack.

          You still haven’t touched the substance of this piece. You’ve chosen to attack that the fact that it’s here rather than make any substantive claim against it.

        2. Ron Oertel

          And yes, I was flipping the point – which is – the anti-vaxer/ masker crowd is screaming freedom but it’s a might make right type freedom.

          I don’t think that’s true.  I don’t think they have a lot of “might”.

          But truth be told, I just don’t have a lot of energy or concern about fighting them. And, I do see their point regarding being essentially forced to inject a foreign substance into their bodies, created by profit-pursuing companies. (The more I hear regarding the arguments, the more inclined I am to let people make up their own minds – regardless of the consequences. Perhaps if it was a deadlier disease and there weren’t already vaccines I would have a different opinion.)

          There is a fluid middle here granted small and shrinking who hasn’t made up their mind.

          Hard to believe, but maybe so.  Perhaps some were waiting to see if the vaccine causes problems.

          You still haven’t touched the substance of this piece. You’ve chosen to attack that the fact that it’s here rather than make any substantive claim against it.

          What substance?

          Slavery was bad?  Check.

          It would be better if everyone (who can be) was vaccinated?  Check.

           

           

          1. David Greenwald Post author

            “I don’t think that’s true. I don’t think they have a lot of “might”.”

            You don’t need a lot of might when you refuse vaccinate and represent a threat to people’s health.

            “What substance? Slavery was bad? Check. It would be better if everyone (who can be) was vaccinated? Check.”

            Is this whole thing going over your head? Talking about the conception of freedom – positive versus negative.

        3. Ron Oertel

          You’re equating the “freedom” to enslave other people, with the “freedom” to refuse a vaccine.  (You’re right, in that this comparison is “going over my head”.)

          There’s another factor, as well (which is influencing my budding opinion).  It’s a global epidemic, and much of the world has not been vaccinated.  As such, the virus will continue to mutate, regardless.

          1. David Greenwald Post author

            No – I’m using the example of how freedom presents itself with a conflict at times between the rights of one group and the rights of the other. One person’s freedom is another person’s tyranny. That’s why the founding fathers were very much concerned with concepts such tyranny of the majority.

        4. Ron Oertel

          We do live in a society, so I’ll give you that.

          If this was a deadlier epidemic (and wasn’t global in nature), I’d probably be more concerned about what my neighbor is doing.

          Much of the world still isn’t vaccinated.  As such, the virus will continue to mutate.  It seems likely that it will be a permanent part of the landscape.

      2. Bill Marshall

        it misses that the purpose of opinion journalism is not generally to change people’s minds. Certainly it’s not to change the minds of people who have already made them up.

        So, now we know what the purpose of “opinion journalism” is NOT, what, in your view, IS the purpose?

        Honest question…

         

  3. Bill Marshall

    David… equating resistance to vaccination, resistance to masking, distancing, to “white male privilege” is BS…  how do you explain “female white” resistance (very virulent, excusing the pun), reluctance by Blacks, Latinx, other “POC’s” in the context of WMP?

    Have heard that many Blacks remember the Tuskeegee syphillis “experiments”, for example…

    “Progressives” and “Conservatives” are fairly equally against vaccinations, infringement on their “liberties” (note I did not choose the word “freedoms”).

    The use of the headline term “guillotine” is weird… that device was meant as a ‘humane’ way of executing criminals or “enemies of the state”… yet, you imply that folk hesitant to get vaccinated, mask, social distancing are “enemies of YOUR ‘state'”.

    I write this as someone who, early on, chose to be vaccinated, wear the mask and social distance when appropriate, based on science.

    I also believe Tyson Foods is justifiably “free” to require vaccination for all employees, with few exemptions… same for CA Dept of Corrections… the employees have the freedom and liberty to decline, and resign, or be fired… “freedom”… I am against lining all citizens (or, non-citizens) up against the wall to be innoculated/receive vaccine, under duress.

    Being employed by another is NOT a God-given right (despite some labor unions’ claims to the contrary)…

    You were more than a bit “over the top” in your “journalistic opinion” piece here… which is your right…

     

    1. David Greenwald Post author

      “David… equating resistance to vaccination, resistance to masking, distancing, to “white male privilege” is BS… ”

      I didn’t expect the argument to go over your head too. I wasn’t equating the two, I was using the example to illustrate conceptions of freedom.

Leave a Reply

