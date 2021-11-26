Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Opening Statements Presented to Jury in Domestic Battery Trial

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, LA Court Watch, People's Vanguard of Los Angeles, Riverside, Vanguard Court Watch
Leave a comment
30 Views
Share:

By Catherine Hamilton

RIVERSIDE, CA — Opening statements were made here to a jury this week in Riverside County Superior Court in a domestic abuse case—the court was told the parties still live with each other and are romantically involved.

According to the information provided by Deputy District Attorney Heidi Kim, the suspect, Jeffrey Alessi, allegedly pushed his partner in a grocery store parking lot after a verbal argument between them on July 13, 2018.

The day of the alleged assault consisted of Alessi driving the victim to a doctor’s appointment, and then to Walgreens and a grocery store parking lot. Deputy Public Defender Sabrina Meng said Alessi was driving his partner’s car with her permission.

In the grocery store, Alessi wanted to buy a six-pack of beer, but DPD Meng said that his partner did not want him to drink because of an event they had the next day. After that is when they got into a verbal argument, according to the parties.

DPD Meng said that, while Alessi’s partner gave a statement to the detectives that she sustained bruises and wrist swelling after being pushed to the ground, she did not want to follow through with a prosecution nor did she seek medical attention.

Additionally, DPD Meng said that the couple often got into arguments, especially when Alessi wanted to break up with her.

In reference to the victim’s statement, DDA Kim said she did not know whether or not the victim’s testimony on the witness stand would align with the statement she gave to detectives. According to DDA Kim, Alessi and the victim still live together, and are still in a romantic relationship.

Alessi is charged with domestic battery under California Penal Code section 273.5(a), which makes it illegal to inflict corporal injury that resulted in a traumatic condition for the victim.

The court said the trial will likely consist of witnesses of the altercation, possibly people who are familiar with their relationship, and evidence on the state of their relationship. However, it is not known for sure what each side will present until evidence is presented to the court.

“It’s not just a ‘he said, she said’ situation,” DPD Meng said. She told the jury to keep an open mind during all the evidence they see during this trial.

The trial is ongoing this week in Department 34.

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Catherine is a freshman at UCLA, double majoring in English and Political Science. She is from Atlanta, Georgia.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for