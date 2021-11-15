Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Orange County District Attorney Candidate Calls Out Orange County DA Spitzer for Position Amid Fentanyl Crises

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Everyday Injustice
Leave a comment
54 Views
Share:
Pete Hardin announced his candidacy for Orange County DA – courtesy photo

By Lorelei Olivas

IRVINE, CA – Orange County District Attorney candidate and former Marine Judge Advocate Pete Hardin condemned incumbent OC District Attorney Todd Spitzer for his alleged exploitation of victims amid a fentanyl overdose crisis, saying that Spitzer is simply using them for political advancement.

Spitzer is one of a few California prosecutors who want to begin charging fentanyl dealers with murder if they deal drugs that cause a user to die. Other prosecutors that support this move are those from Riverside and San Bernardino.

George Gascón, Los Angeles County’s District Attorney, does not support it.

Hardin claims that Spitzer is exploiting victims for media coverage and making promises he cannot keep.

“Absent intent to kill, there is simply no legal mechanism for a murder charge in overdose deaths, and when these cases fail he will pull the rug out from vulnerable, grieving family members hoping to see accountability,” said Hardin.

DA Spitzer argues that people are not simply dying from overdoses but are being murdered.

“These dealers are essentially handing a loaded gun to unsuspecting victims knowing they will probably die, and they don’t care,” said Spitzer.

Hardin says that Spitzer should apologize to victims and “return to the drawing board in concert with experts and community leaders to develop a solution that doesn’t come at the expense of the survivors he has sworn to protect and serve.”

Share:
Tags:

About The Author

Lorelei is a junior at UCSB and is majoring in English. She hopes to go to law school after undergrad.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

About Us

Davis Vanguard logo

The Vanguard provides the Davis Community with incisive in-depth coverage of local government on a wide variety of issues. Since 2006, The Vanguard has provided Davis and Yolo County with some of the best groundbreaking news coverage on local government and policy issues affecting our city, our schools, the county, and the Sacramento Region.

Twitter

Quick Links

Contact Us

The People's Vanguard of Davis
PO Box 4715
Davis, CA 95617

Phone: (916) 970-3131


Follow Us


Email Sign-Up

Search the site

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for