San Francisco District Attorney, SF Police and ATF Announce Joint Arrests in Gun Trafficking Operation, Confiscation of 21 Weapons, Ammo, Narcotics

By The Vanguard Staff

SAN FRANCISCO, CA — The arrest of four suspects and the seizure of 21 illegal weapons, ammunition, high-capacity magazines, narcotics, and other firearm components in two locations in San Francisco was announced by the San Francisco Police Department and the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office Monday.

Two of those arrested, by part of a joint operation targeting firearms trafficking by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), were arraigned in San Francisco Superior Court Monday afternoon. The other two will be arraigned in December.

According to a press statement, the agencies “worked together and identified social media accounts listing firearms for sale…conducted an extensive investigation.”

Last Tuesday, Nov. 16, ATF and SFPD personnel participating jointly from the Crime Gun Investigations Center (CGIC); Community Violence Reduction Team (CVRT); and SFPD’s Narcotics Detail executed warrants.

Authorities said “four firearms were seized from a residence within the Southern District and 17 firearms were seized from a residence within the Bayview District. Also seized were narcotics, ammunition, high-capacity magazines, various firearm components and other indicators of firearms trafficking. Investigators later determined that several of the seized firearms were stolen.”

“Some gun traffickers have turned to social media platforms to sell dangerous weapons accessible to anyone in the public—including people prohibited from owning weapons,” said District Attorney Boudin.

“This joint operation between our office; the San Francisco Police Department; and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives helped get 21 guns, as well as drugs, ammunition, and high-capacity magazines, off our streets. We are committed to holding those who endanger our community by selling and illegally owning guns accountable—and on working to get guns off the streets before violence occurs,” he added.

“Nationwide, 2021 is on pace to be the worst year for gun violence in decades, according to the Gun Violence Archive — and our own statistics locally show that San Francisco is no exception to the national trend,” said San Francisco Chief of Police Bill Scott.

Scott added, “This joint operation with our partners at ATF and in the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office will hold these firearms traffickers accountable and send a strong message about our shared commitment at every level of law enforcement to turn the tide on gun violence here in San Francisco.

“I’m grateful to District Attorney Boudin and his team and our federal partners at the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives for their work on this operation. My gratitude also goes out to everyone at our Crime Gun Investigations Center, Community Violence Reduction Team and Narcotics Detail for their hard work on this case.”

Those arrested included:

– John Sembrano, charged with 17 violations of felon in possession of firearm, felon in possession of ammunition, armed while in possession of narcotics, possession of controlled substance and possession of controlled substance;

– Kakada Mean, charged with armed while in possession of narcotics, possession for sale or purchase of a controlled substance and possession for sale of a controlled substance;

– Ryan Chantha, charged with three violations of illegal sale of firearm, two violations of advertising the sale of high capacity magazines, carrying a loaded firearm in public, carrying a concealed firearm and 20 violations of being a felon in possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition by a prohibited person; and

– Kelly Mean, charged with attempted sale of an illegal firearm, two violations of advertised sale of high capacity magazines, three violations of possession of a firearm as a felon and possession of ammunition as a prohibited person.