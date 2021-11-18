SF District Attorney Boudin Announces Arrest of ‘Prolific’ Retail Thief on 128 Charges in 120 Incidents in Organized Retail Theft Ring

By The Vanguard Staff

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – As part of its “Organized Retail Theft Taskforce,” San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin announced Wednesday his office has filed 128 charges against one person for 120 incidents involving the theft of items valued at more than $40,000 from the Stonestown Target store between October of 2020 to November of 2021.

The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office has charged Aziza Graves with eight felony counts of grand theft and 120 misdemeanor counts of petty theft.

The San Francisco District Attorney’s Office claims it is currently working on more than half-a-dozen additional confidential operations.

“The suspect in this case has been a particularly brazen and prolific retail theft offender. The SFPD is committed to working with the District Attorney’s Office, and our retail community to hold her and others involved in retail theft accountable,” said Chief of Police Bill Scott.

“We hope this case — like many others on which we partner with our local prosecutors — sends a strong message to would-be shoplifters that their lawless conduct won’t be tolerated in San Francisco,” he added.

“We are committed to stopping those who participate in organized retail theft, including by dismantling the fencing networks that make this type of crime profitable. I am proud of our office’s leadership, meticulous investigation, and cross-agency coordination with the San Francisco Police Department,” said District Attorney Chesa Boudin.

The District Attorney’s Office said it “initiated the investigation and operations after Target’s Asset Protection Team reached out to the District Attorney’s Office to conduct an investigation of Aziza Graves. The District Attorney’s Office led the investigation and coordinated the arrest of Ms. Graves at Target Stonestown. San Francisco Police Department officers helped facilitate the arrest.”

In nearly all of the alleged incidents at Target Stonestown, Ms. Graves used self-checkout kiosks after selecting merchandise from the store floor. She reportedly scanned the items and then submitted a nominal cash payment of one dollar, or in some instances, one cent. She allegedly left the self-checkout kiosk on each occasion without completing the transactions.”

Boudin’s office said the investigation is part of the San Francisco District Attorney’s Office’s “ongoing work to deter, disrupt and dismantle organized retail theft. In addition to prosecuting individual cases, the District Attorney’s Office’s efforts include working with state, federal and local law enforcement agencies to target upstream and take down high level participants.”

Called “Operation Focus Lens,” the DA-led program, said Boudin’s office, involves “roughly 100 officers from agencies including the California Highway Patrol, the San Francisco Police Department, and the California Department of Justice and led to the recovery of more than $two million in stolen goods. Another effort “Operation Shattered Glass,” led to the recovery of more than 2,000 laptops, and $150,000.”