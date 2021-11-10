Breaking News
Support This Non-Profit Trying to Expose Injustices; And Train the Leaders of Tomorrow

The Vanguard is training the next generation of young progressive attorneys and journalists.  Last year, 50+ interns from our internship program went on to law school.

There is so much we want to do, but to get there we need to hire the staff to training and mentor these amazing young people.

What began as a small non-profit Davis Vanguard is continuing to grow…

  • Local News – Davis Vanguard
  • University Publications
    • Vanguard at UC Davis
    • UC Berkeley Vanguard
    • People’s Vanguard of Los Angeles
  • Everyday Injustice
    • Court Watch
      • Yolo County
      • Sacramento County
      • Alameda County
      • San Francisco County
      • Santa Barbara County
      • Los Angeles County
      • Much more…
    • Everyday Injustice Podcast
    • Daily Justice Reform News
  • Prison Publications
    • Mule Creek Post – coming soon!

We need your help.  Can you become a sustaining member – $100, $50, $25, $15, $10, $5 per month is crucial to our ability to pay the bills and grow!

Go to: http://davisvanguard.networkforgood.com

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

