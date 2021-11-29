Breaking News
Three Arrested for Mass Retail ‘Smash & Grab’ Theft in Walnut Creek

By Jake Romero and Hannah Adams

WALNUT CREEK, CA — Three individuals have been arrested in connection to an organized retail theft last weekend at Nordstrom in Walnut Creek – just one of several “smash and grab” thefts at major retail outlets recently, including several in San Francisco.

A Walnut Creek Police Dept. press release identified those in custody as Dana Dawson, Joshua Underwood and Rodney Robinson. Their charges include robbery, burglary, conspiracy to commit a crime and illegal possession of a firearm by a felon.

On Saturday, Nov. 20, roughly 80 people flooded Nordstrom in Walnut Creek and looted the store. Police estimate that up to $200,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from the store, according to news reports.

Video footage of the incident shows dozens of cars and individuals — some wearing ski masks and carrying stolen goods — fleeing the scene after police arrived.

The assailants assaulted two store employees and pepper sprayed another, read Walnut Creek PD’s statement.

In a social media-based community advisory posted about 3:30 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 21, the police department said they were “actively monitoring intelligence that indicates the group of thieves who stole from the Broadway Plaza Nordstrom last night are considering similar activity later today.”

The department was calling in additional officers and reserves and some stores may consider closing early or taking other precautions, police said.

“This has not been confirmed but, out of an abundance of caution, we’re alerting businesses and residents to be prepared,” police said in the advisory.

