Vanguard Giving Tuesday Webinar – The Impact and Cost of Mass Incarceration

Join the Vanguard on November 30, 2021 at 6 pm, for our Giving Tuesday Webinar – The Impact and Cost of Mass Incarceration.

The webinar will feature four incredible panelists:

Jo Sorrentino – Executive Director of New Leaf Tree Professionals

Esteban Nuñez – Policy Director of the Anti-Recidivism Coalition

Michael Saavedra – Los Angeles Youth Justice Coalition

Aaron Brieno – Director of McGeorge School of Law Legislative and Public Policy Clinic

Our panel aims to build on your understanding of mass incarceration and why this is a racial justice issue. The panelists will discuss various topics related to the impact of mass incarceration on different communities and what steps can be taken to address this issue and help reintegrate the formerly incarcerated community.

The webinar is online-only, and general admission is $25. You can purchase tickets by clicking here.