Breaking News
Home
Breaking News

Vanguard Giving Tuesday Webinar – The Impact and Cost of Mass Incarceration

Posted by
Date:
in: Breaking News, Everyday Injustice
Leave a comment
17 Views
Share:

Join the Vanguard on November 30, 2021 at 6 pm, for our Giving Tuesday Webinar – The Impact and Cost of Mass Incarceration.

The webinar will feature four incredible panelists:

Jo Sorrentino – Executive Director of New Leaf Tree Professionals

Esteban Nuñez – Policy Director of the Anti-Recidivism Coalition

Michael Saavedra – Los Angeles Youth Justice Coalition

Aaron Brieno – Director of McGeorge School of Law Legislative and Public Policy Clinic

Our panel aims to build on your understanding of mass incarceration and why this is a racial justice issue. The panelists will discuss various topics related to the impact of mass incarceration on different communities and what steps can be taken to address this issue and help reintegrate the formerly incarcerated community.

The webinar is online-only, and general admission is $25. You can purchase tickets by clicking here.

Share:

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

Related posts

Leave a Reply

X Close

Newsletter Sign-Up

X Close

Monthly Subscriber Sign-Up

Enter the maximum amount you want to pay each month
$ USD
Sign up for