Witnesses Testify, Video Evidence Shown to Jury in Continuing Double Murder Trial

By Eshita Seshadri

DUBLIN, CA – Several witnesses were called by the prosecution to testify Thursday morning at Alameda County Superior Court in the ongoing double murder jury trial of Ronyae Haywood, accused of shooting and killing two men during an illegal firearm sale in March 2020, and Angel Shavers, alleged to be an accessory to the crime.

See previous story: https://www.davisvanguard.org/2021/11/late-video-evidence-admission-opening-statements-in-double-murder-trial/

An officer investigating the grocery outlet shooting testified that he along with other officers opened the doors of the rear and driver’s seat to provide medical assistance to the victims while securing the premises.

During cross examination, the officer was questioned on whether he believed the shell casings of the bullets could be moved with the truck moving over them, to which he stated that it was possible.

The lead detective on the case was also called to court. The detective explained that he had watched different video surveillance, including surveillance footage from the grocery outlet. He also stated that two men had run out of the car, and that they were called for questioning.

The detective also testified about the text messages between one victim and Shavers regarding the firearm sale.

In his testimony he stated that text messages were found, including details about transactions involving firearms, money, narcotics, a phone number associated with the name “Angel,” and slang terms referring to a thousand dollars in cash and a handgun.

A video of Haywood being interviewed by the police department was also shown to the jury, where Haywood appeared to be extremely agitated, demanding repeatedly to be given his phone and asking why he was there, saying “I didn’t do ****… I didn’t kill nobody”

When shown a picture by the detective questioning him, the defendant continually argued that it was not him.

In the video the detective is heard in response, stating, “You’re trying to tell us you’re going to snitch on someone to get off on a double homicide. Is that what you are trying to get at? Because I can tell you right now that’s not going to happen.”

The court is set to continue displaying this video to court upon reconvening at 10:30 a.m. on Monday.