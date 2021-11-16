Woman to Stand Trial in Counterfeit Money Order Case at Local Convenience Store

By Eshita Seshadri

SACRAMENTO, CA – Although her attorney portrayed her as a “victim” at a preliminary hearing late Friday in Sacramento County Superior Court, Jillian Gedecke will still stand trial for felony possession of counterfeit items in January.

Judge Shelleyanne Chang did, however, reduce the charges, dropping a felony embezzlement count that was originally charged.

Gedecke had allegedly been told to cash four separate money orders in exchange for a motorcycle she sold at a convenience store by a man whom she had a relationship with at the time.

This man was able to embezzle these money orders that she had cashed.

Although the witness testimony by the police officer was not able to be monitored, Assistant Public Defender Brandon Hintz and District Deputy Attorney Cobbarrubio presented arguments to the court.

PD Hintz claimed Gedecke was a victim since she had received those money orders and cashed them without the “knowledge and intent to defraud.” He also stated that she had admitted freely that she received money orders in exchange for a motorcycle and that they were stolen from circle K without her knowledge.

The DDA, on the other hand, stated that the four money orders of $500 each were enough to show they were fraudulent.

He also referred to the officer’s testimony and how he mentioned that the employees knew of their relationship, stating that there was probable cause because she had access to money orders as a result and was acting on his behalf.

In response, Hintz argued that their relationship should not be basis for probable cause and that Gedecke was deceived because the man had a wife.

Judge Chang also responded to his claim that she showed no deception when interviewed by police, noting “Mr. Hintz, that is not evidence before the court today. Whether she was cooperative or uncooperative with law enforcement.”

The PD insisted “Law enforcement officer said that she admitted that she took those money orders and received them and there was no deception in that,” adding all she knew was that the man was buying a motorcycle from her and that she used her own name and ID for the purchase.

The judge waived formal arraignment and set the trial date for Jan. 3 at 8:45 a.m..

