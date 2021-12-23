ACLU Statement on Mayor Breed’s Declaration of Emergency in the Tenderloin

The following was issued in advance of today’s vote by the San Francisco Board of Supervisors from the ACLU of Northern California:

Residents of the Tenderloin deserve a humanitarian response to the public health crisis that has been ongoing in their neighborhood for decades.

The public funds that Mayor Breed intends to funnel to police departments would be better spent by addressing the root causes of crime and significantly expanding violence prevention programs, mental health services, affordable housing, and other programs that directly address the grotesque racial wealth gap, poverty, and despair we see in neighborhoods like the Tenderloin.

Recent calls by police associations and public officials to increase police funding are part of a coordinated backlash to last year’s movement to end police violence and misconduct after the murder of George Floyd; and directly oppose the nationwide call to defund police and invest in communities. Decades of data show that increased policing, surveillance, and incarceration do not solve these issues. Instead bring long-term consequences and suffering that fall heaviest on poor, underserved, and overpoliced communities of color.

What creates safe and healthy communities is affordable housing and healthcare for everyone, a good education, and gainful employment. The failure of the government to guarantee these things has created the crisis and suffering we have been witnessing for decades. The idea that more police and incarceration equal safe and healthy communities is a false equivalency. If that were the case, with over 2 million people in cages and billions spent on policing every year, this country would be the safest one on the planet. Clearly, it is not.

The ACLU will monitor this situation closely to ensure that everyone’s constitutional rights are protected. Let us be clear that an emergency declaration does not mean that the police can violate your constitutional rights. We will not stand for any form of racial profiling, illegal use of force, or violations of due process by the police or by any City entity.