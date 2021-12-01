CDCR’s Corcoran State Prison Reports New COVID-19 Death; Outbreaks Subside Across CDCR

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This report is written by the Covid In-Custody Project — an independent journalism project that partners with the Davis Vanguard to bring reporting on the pandemic in California’s county jails and Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) to the public eye. Refer to our website to view and download the raw data.

As of Dec. 1 there are 51,646 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the CDCR system, of which 89 were confirmed in the past two weeks and 100 are active in custody. There have been 243 deaths across the CDCR system thus far.

Overall, 16 CDCR facilities out of 35 have active COVID-19 cases in custody.

CA State Prison Corcoran (COR) reported its 7th COVID-related death.

Wasco State Prison (WSP) has been experiencing a continuous outbreak since July. It showed signs of improvement in mid-November, with cases decreasing from 49 to 11. On Monday cases increased to 18. 51% of residents are vaccinated–10% lower than the staff vaccination rate of 61%.

On Nov. 5 an outbreak developed at CA State Prison Solano (SOL), with three cases. Last week cases rose to 34. This week the outbreak has improved, with a decrease of 19 cases, bringing the total down to 15. 80% of residents are vaccinated — 10% higher than the staff vaccination rate of 61%.

Kern Valley State Prison (KVSP) has been experiencing an outbreak since Oct. 29. Last week case numbers more than doubled to 46 cases. This week cases have significantly reduced by 34, bringing the total down to 12. 68% of residents are vaccinated — 4% higher than the staff vaccination rate of 64%.

Across CDCR, 79% of the incarcerated population and 66% of staff members are fully vaccinated.

Source: https://covidincustody.org/data -> Access Raw Data Files -> CDCR

By Aparna Komarla, Yasmeen Khan & Simran

—

Contact: Aparna Komarla (apkomarla@ucdavis.edu)