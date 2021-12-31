Breaking News
Commentary: 'But Davis Is a Great Place, I Don't Want It to Change'

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

Davis, CA – I hear it a lot, people love the Davis community as it is and do not want it to change.  I get it, it’s still a relatively small community, it has nice amenities, it is walkable and bikeable, and it’s a nice place to raise children.  All of that is good.

At the same time, change is inevitable and it happens whether you allow it to happen or not.  Davis is not the same community it was 25 years ago when I moved here in 1996, and it was not the same in 1996 than 25 years before that in 1971.

Making changes to Davis will change Davis, but not making changes to will also change Davis.

As we noted yesterday, the median cost of housing is now over $800,000.  That marks a large increase from a decade ago and two decades ago.

The growth control policies put in place twenty years ago have consequences for reshaping Davis.  On the other hand, had Davis not implemented those growth control policies, the community might also look very different today as well.

Here is what I see as this community’s biggest challenges—and also biggest questions—going forward.

First—housing.  As noted previously, the city voters approved Measure J in 2000.  Since then, the growth rate has slowed and, combined with other factors, the cost of housing has gone up.  Over the last decade, the city has added units of housing—all of that was infill.

As I have noted elsewhere there is not a lot of open and developable space that exists in the city.  Moreover, construction for redevelopment is prohibitive and might preclude housing in places like the downtown.  On the other hand, voters have been hesitant to reluctant to approve new housing on the periphery.

How the city resolves this will be a huge factor in deciding the future.

Second—fiscal health.  The city of Davis lags behind many comparable communities in per capita retail sales.  Given that the two main sources for city revenue locally are property tax and sales tax, that has long put a strain on the city budget.

The city has added some hotels, increased TOT (Transient Occupancy Tax) tax for existing hotels, and added revenue through the approval of cannabis stores.

But the city voters turned down a parcel tax to fund roads in 2018 and turned down DISC that would provide economic revenue as well.

Right now the community is running in the hole between $8 to $10 million per year—a figure likely to increase in the coming years without an influx of tax or economic development revenue.

One way or another something will have to give here.

Either the voters will have to approve economic development to expand the city’s tax base…

Or the voters will have to approve tax increases to fund roads and other amenities.

Or the city will have to cut back on city services and some of the amenities that the community loves.

I have heard people arguing that DISC will add traffic congestion to Mace, but without the estimated $4 million, that means likely additional parcel taxes, or the quality of life in Davis will decline.

Finally, there is the impact on schools.  As noted a number of times, with the increased cost of housing and the failure to expand single-family housing over the last two decades, Davis is getting older, and the number of new students is trending downward.

The district has forestalled that problem through allowing additional transfers from outside of the city, mostly from people who work at UC Davis who can no longer afford to live here or lack the housing to move to.

But as we have seen, even with transfers the school district has greatly increased the parcel tax over the last 15 years from $100 a year to just under $1000 a year—and those numbers are likely to continue to climb.

Just like with city revenue, the district has the choice—raise taxes or cut programs.  The third option is outside of their control—building more family-oriented housing in the city.

The schools are the lifeblood of the community.  They add value to housing.  And the presence of children adds vitality to the community that would be lacking in a community that is moving toward bifurcation of seniors and college students.

Those are the challenges that are going to change Davis one way or the other.  UC Davis is likely to continue to grow.  It is now nearly 40,000 students.  The university is creating opportunities for economic development that the city can take advantage of to attempt to improve its city revenue but, if it doesn’t, UC Davis is perfectly happy going to Sacramento to continue to enhance its technology transfer footprint.

Davis has some amazing opportunities to utilize its position as the host city for a world class university.

For those who want to avoid Davis becoming an Elk Grove with runaway growth, there are middle grounds between virtually no growth and unrestrained growth.  The city needs to find a comfortable middle course to help address some the issues that it faces while avoiding the trap of unrestrained growth.

That is the challenge for this community and leaders once again as we move into 2022.

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

10 thoughts on "Commentary: 'But Davis Is a Great Place, I Don't Want It to Change'"

  1. Keith Olson

    I have heard people arguing that DISC will add traffic congestion to Mace

    Oh, you have heard that.  Where might that be?

    DISC will add traffic congestion to Mace, there’s no arguing about it.

    Right now the community is running in the hole between $8 to $10 million per year

    How many years have Davisites been hearing this, but yet Davis still floats.  Has Davis been borrowing money all these years to cover these deficits?

    the quality of life in Davis will decline

    How long have Davisites been hearing this too?  But just recently we have a reporter for the Sac Bee saying “Davis remains one of the Sacramento region’s most desirable places to live”.

     

     

     

     

    1. David Greenwald Post author

      “DISC will add traffic congestion to Mace, there’s no arguing about it.”

      Depends on a number of factors including mitigation, I-80 and build out period and sequencing.

      “Has Davis been borrowing money all these years to cover these deficits?”

      Worse, it has been deferring maintenance which is raising overall costs and declining infrastructure.

      1. Keith Olson

        How many years have you been trumpeting “the quality of life in Davis will decline”?

        Yet years and years later Davis remains one of the region’s best places to live.

        At some point people may start to think that 50 ft. wall of fire coming towards Davis is never happening.

        1. David Greenwald Post author

          It’s happening, it’s just a slow process.

          To give you an example that you can relate to, in 2007, we renewed the schools parcel tax at $100. Now it’s nearly $1000 a year. That number is going to keep going up. That’s one symptom.

        2. Keith Olson

          we renewed the schools parcel tax at $100. Now it’s nearly $1000 a year. That number is going to keep going up.

          Well that’s a whole other story.  In my opinion the people of Davis need to wise up and right size the school district to the actual number of children living in Davis and not pay to educate transfers from other cities.

          1. David Greenwald Post author

            But that’s the point – the voters are going to have choices still, but it’s choosing between declining services, more development and higher taxes.

        3. Keith Olson

          David, Happy New Year to you and your family.

          I’m done commenting for now, I don’t want some boorish commenter getting jealous and telling us to get a room.  LOL

          Let’s hope that 2022 is a better year in so many ways.

        4. Ron Oertel

          Keith O:  In my opinion the people of Davis need to wise up and right size the school district to the actual number of children living in Davis and not pay to educate transfers from other cities.

          David G’s response:  But that’s the point – the voters are going to have choices still, but it’s choosing between declining services, more development and higher taxes.

          Note how David’s response does not address Keith’s comment at all.

          David is actually the one who is “fighting change”. He’d gladly throw farmland “under the bus” in a futile attempt to stave-off the inevitable.

        5. Alan Miller

          I’m done commenting for now, I don’t want some boorish commenter getting jealous and telling us to get a room.  LOL

          I’ll take over, KO.  This article reads like an English journalism assignment:  Summarize all articles in the Davis Vanguard in 2022 and write a ‘typical’ article.  Viola!

          Let’s hope that 2022 is a better year in so many ways.

          How about no articles on housing?  Think of it as a spiritual challenge.

  2. Alan Pryor

    Right now the community is running in the hole between $8 to $10 million per year

    But that hole is entirely due to the fact that our City Council has let employee compensation spiral out-of control. Transparent California just released the employee compensation levels for Davis for 2020. Here are the shocking but perhaps not surprising results.

    1) There was an 8.4% increase in total compensation paid to employees by the City in 2020 …now up to $56,746,951 in 2020 from $52,342,086 in 2019. The City increased the total compensation paid to employees by $4,404,865 2019 in 2020 compared to 2019 – This is more than the maximum amount the City could possibly hope to get in annual revenue from DISC 2022 on full build-out ($3.88 M/year).

    2) There was an 10.7% increase in average total compensation (pay + benefits) per employee in 2020…now up to $163,244 per employee in 2020 from $147,402 in 2019. And this was during the heart of the pandemic when the City was telling us the employees were going to have to take 7 unpaid days a year in unpaid furlough to save money. This was also during a year when the Bay Area CPI went up only 1.5%

    3) If the City had only held employee compensation to the Bay Area CPI since 2011, they would have an additional $54,484,151 in the bank as of the end of 2020 (that’s $54 MILLION). That would sure as hell paid for a lot of street paving.

    It seems our City Council has a lot of sailors on it and they have started drinking and spending again!

    And yes, I will write an article about this mess early next year.

