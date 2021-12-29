Breaking News
Commentary: The Fight Over Hospital Bed Space Is Coming

Breaking News, Health Issues, Opinion, Sacramento Region
(Studio 642/Getty Images)

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

On Tuesday, the US set a new record for most new COVID cases in a day, topping 267 thousand, more than double what it was a week ago.  As I noted in Sunday’s column, it seems likely that the US will top 500,000 before this surge subsides, and even if you believe that Omicron is less severe, that is going to tax hospital beds to the breaking point.

As noted on Sunday, roughly 15 percent of the adult population is unvaccinated at all, that roughly 40 million people, while breakthoughs can and do occur, the vast majority of the cases and most serious cases are by those who are unvaccinated.

With many opposing mandated vaccinations, there is another option – those who decline vaccination simply not be eligible for hospital beds.  As a story that is starting to percolate nationally suggests, this issue is likely to come to a head sooner rather than later.

The Washington Post tells the story of a man in Iowa, diagnosed with sepsis last month, and ended up dying waiting for a hospital bed.  The family is angry and has gone public with their anger.

The Post reports, “But at a time when unvaccinated covid-19 patients have again overwhelmed hospitals because of the fast-spreading omicron variant, finding an available bed at a large medical center able to give him the treatment he needed proved to be difficult. Weeks was being treated at a small, rural hospital. He had waited 15 days to be transferred to a larger hospital with better treatment options, because facilities throughout Iowa did not have an open bed for him as a result of the latest hospital surge of unvaccinated patients, his children told The Washington Post.”

He finally was able to have surgery but the two week delay caused his condition to worsen and he died from complications at 78.

His son, “his son, said that the family believes their vaccinated and boosted father was the latest indirect victim of the pandemic — and that he would have survived his sepsis diagnosis if he was immediately admitted to a larger medical center that had an open bed.”

“The frustrating thing was not that we wanted him to get care that others weren’t getting, but that he didn’t get care when he needed it. And when he did get it, it was too late,” he said. “The question comes up of: ‘Who was in those beds?’ If it’s people who are unvaccinated with covid, then that’s the part where it really hurts.”

Owenson added: “The thing that bothers me the most is people’s selfish decision not to get vaccinated and the failure to see how this affects a greater group of people. That’s the part that’s really difficult to swallow.”

The COVID vaccination issue has become a political football with people who are anti-vax arguing that things like vaccinations and even mask mandates are a matter of individual freedom.  But there are drawbacks to that approach.

The most obvious is Omicron and other likely new variants that will emerge and mutate because COVID is still running unchecked through swaths of the population.

But the second impact is resources – if hospitals and health staff are utilizing scarce resources on those who have made a conscious choice to ignore best medical advice, that means that people who have played by the rules may not get the lifesaving treatment they need – it may be for COVID, but as this case shows, it could be for something completely unrelated.

Even without these cases, hospitals are going to have to figure out how to address shortages and the issue of vaccination is likely to arise.

The Post reports, Iowa for example, “is feeling the effects of unvaccinated covid-19 patients overwhelming hospitals amid the current surge. Almost 82 percent of hospitalized covid-19 patients in the state are unvaccinated, according to the Iowa Department of Public Health, and state data shows that more than 85 percent of covid-19 patients occupying beds in intensive care units are unvaccinated.”

The family is of course urging people to get vaccinated, but in the bigger picture, the solution is probably to change how beds are allocated.

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

33 thoughts on "Commentary: The Fight Over Hospital Bed Space Is Coming"

  1. Keith Olson

    the solution is probably to change how beds are allocated

    So if we’re going to deny a bed to an unvaccinated COVID patient should we also look at denying beds to drug addicts, some guy that comes to the hospital strung out on meth, a person with a bad case of the flu who didn’t get a flu shot, an unvaccinated person who has had COVID already and has natural immunity, etc…

    2. Keith Y Echols

      I’ve always found this reasoning to be stupid.

      Drug addiction is an ADDICTION.  That means that they have no rational control over their actions concerning drugs (at least after they start taking drugs).  The understanding of this kinda comes with the definition of addiction.  Secondly, remind me how many people get infected by someone’s drug addiction?

      1. Keith Olson

        Secondly, remind me how many people get infected by someone’s drug addiction?

        This isn’t about getting infected from someone else’s drug addiction.  It’s about denying someone a bed because they didn’t vaccinate.

        So are you saying that you would be okay denying someone a bed because they refused to put a drug in their body (vaccinate) that they maybe felt might harm them over someone who purposely put a drug in their body that they knew would cause harm, (meth, heroine, etc)?

         

         

  2. David Greenwald Post author

    As opposed to this guy, who did everything right?  You make a choice not to take precautions, there might be consequences for it, it’s not fair to those of us who followed medical advise.

      1. Keith Olson

        Unlikely?  There’s a good chance that will happen if beds were to get denied.  I like how you brush stuff off when it doesn’t fit your narrative.

        I can see the headline now:

        “Racist Policies at Hospital Denies 90 Year Old Black Grandma Bed Because She’s Unvaccinated”

      1. David Greenwald Post author

        Why not use the actual approved drug (which is not Fluvoxamine)? Long term, that might be a solution. But it’s going to take probably six months to impact hospital space in the short term.

      2. Chris Griffith

        The point is there’s many companies that have covid antiviral pills you got Pfizer you got Merck’s oral antiviral molnupiravir and a few other ones out there it’s covid pandemic is starting to wind down but yet the liberal drama queens can’t seem to let go.
         go figure.
        As the old saying goes never let a crisis go to waste.
         
        Just one person’s humble opinion

        3. Bill Marshall

          Merck’s solution, developed in conjunction with Ridgeback Biotherapeutics, narrowly passed an FDA advisory panel vote in November, with the company reporting that its pill was 30% effective at preventing hospitalization or death from COVID-19

          Molnupiravir is “not authorized for the pre-exposure or post-exposure prevention of COVID-19” or for treating those hospitalized from COVID-19 because the benefit of the treatment “has not been observed in people when treatment started after hospitalization due to COVID-19”.

          Cite:  FDA authorizes Merck pill molnupiravir to treat COVID-19 – CNET

  4. Ron Glick

    Iowa’s Governor has gone full MAGA about the pandemic. Not vaccinated no problem. No mask no problem. I have a friend who teaches in Iowa and her stories about how the Covid policies there have endangered her are off the charts outrageous.

    That people there are dying to get into a hospital should surprise nobody.

  5. Alan Miller

    it’s not fair to those of us who followed medical advise.

    this is a road we don’t want to go down

    what about obese people?  Wwho did not ‘follow medical advise’ – and end up in the hospital for a variety of complications from that?  Not to mention, obesity is one of the leading factors in turning The Rona into a deadly outcome.  Should we deny hospital beds to overweight/obese people over a certain body mass who ‘didn’t follow medical advise’ took up hospital beds.

    I could do another example, then another, then another . . .

    this is a road we don’t want to go down.

    1. David Greenwald Post author

      So if it’s not a road you want to go down, how do we deal with the problem of space in hospital rooms as COVID cases spike to half a million a day? No, there is no comparable with other types of patients in terms of capacity issues, it’s a red herring argument.

        1. Bill Marshall

          Triage like always . . . sickest get treated first.

          Yes.  Not first come, first served… best insured/least insured… REAL triage

          So, if a vaccinated/unvaccinated Covid patient is in an ICU bed, at a facility where all the nearby ICU beds are full, and a twelve year old child, injured as a result of a motor vehicle crash presents, who “needs” the ICU bed to survive, then I’d be OK with the Covid patient being “bumped” out of the ICU bed.  Particularly if they were unvaccinated, didn’t mask, etc.

          No moral problem with that at all… an innocent vs. a reckless…

    2. Alan Miller

      ANOTHER ROAD we don’t want to go down . . . forcing people to put stuff in their bodies they don’t want in their bodies.  You can’t go to public events?  Fine.  Your employer says you can’t work here anymore?  Fine.  Your kid can’t go to public school?  Fine.  Then its a choice, with consequences.  A tough choice, but still not forced jabbings of substances.  I know dozens of NOT-conservatives who live all around you who are just as stubborn as those Trumpies y’all worry about (even though you couldn’t hit a Trumpie if you swung a dead cat all day long in Davis) who don’t have guns and aren’t violent, but would find one and shoot you before allowing you to jab them with the vaccine.

      1. Don Shor

        ANOTHER ROAD we don’t want to go down . . . forcing people to put stuff in their bodies they don’t want in their bodies. You can’t go to public events? Fine. Your employer says you can’t work here anymore? Fine. Your kid can’t go to public school? Fine. Then its a choice, with consequences. A tough choice, but still not forced jabbings of substances.

        Libertarianism doesn’t work when we’re talking about infectious diseases. The right of the government to mandate vaccines was upheld 100+ years ago.

        1. Ron Oertel

           The right of the government to mandate vaccines was upheld 100+ years ago.

          Are you sure about that?

          The government is not “mandating vaccines”. There are no teams of medical professionals forcibly vaccinating anyone.

          I’d suggest that all of the “preaching to the choir” does nothing but increase frustration for those so wrapped-up in what others do (or don’t do).

        3. Bill Marshall

          Respectfully, ‘mandated’, ‘forced vaccination’ is drifting seriously off topic… it could go to ‘forced’ experimentation with syphilis drugs/inoculating with syphilis (Tuskegee), even forced ‘sterilizations’ of those considered mentally incompetent (lest their progeny would be a burden to society)… if y’all want to “go there”, I’m game… guns blazing…

          Logical consequences of one’s actions/inactions, triage, ICU capacity would be more on-topic.

          The unvaccinated (if not medically ill-advised), the un-masked, etc., should have to deal with their illness, if it occurs… without the burden of their care for reckless judgement falling on others… via taking up needed ICU beds, or driving up medical insurance rates… perhaps resistance/ignoring Covid protocols, science, should be considered “nature’s way of weeding out the mentally incompetent”… but not on my nickel…

           

        4. Ron Oertel

          Bill:  Your position could theoretically be extended to a host of other scenarios, including treating accident victims (based upon/qualified by their use of seat belts or helmets, or if they were engaging in excessive speed / reckless driving), accidental overdoses (especially illegal drugs), chronic alcoholism, attempted suicides, those engaging in crime in which they themselves become injured, . . .

        6. Ron Oertel

          I skimmed through Hiram’s Wikipedia source, but cannot determine if this gives the government the right to force vaccines (outside of particular contexts, such as employment). And/or, to what degree.

          If so, then it’s a case of “Your papers, please” (e.g., inside of your own home, out in wilderness areas, or anywhere).  Dr. Mengele, are you listening from “up there” (or “down there”)?

          If they can force it, this can lead to some unholy alliances between pharmaceutical companies, and the government. (As if that wasn’t already somewhat/possibly true.)

           

  6. Robb Davis

    This must not, cannot, and will not happen. Elective surgeries and procedures will be stopped first (as they are today in CT). Elective does not mean “plastic surgery” or the like. These operations and procedures ease pain, enable healthier living, and deal with chronic diseases. Putting them off could increase the risk of death, but they are not acutely life-threatening by their nature.

    Next, as suggested by others, triage for treatment will occur, and it will focus on the sickest. However, and I stand to be corrected, there is a level of illness that will not be “triaged in.”  My dad was not placed in a hospital at the end of his life, though there were a few things they could have done to prolong his life. He went to hospice.

    The bottom line is that we cannot (nor do I believe we will) withhold treatment due to vaccination status. It is a place we do not want to go and dare not go.

    Still, the fact that we are having this discussion reminds us of the colossal public health failure we have created in this pandemic. This is a time to step back and re-examine our commitment to public (and preventive) health rather than our “all-in” approach to a pure bio-medical/curative-focused model. That model has failed.

    1. Don Shor

      We’ve already seen what hospitals do when they have to do this. They use hallways, erect tents in parking lots, shuttle patients across town to less-impacted facilities, delay non-essential procedures. They get through the immediate crisis, and more health care professionals burn out. I don’t believe hospitals can turn people away, nor can doctors refuse to treat. What got the person there isn’t relevant, it’s how severe the condition is that is presented.
      What’s amazing and disheartening is that this emergency, when it happens, isn’t sufficient to get people to vaccinate.

