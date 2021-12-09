Commentary: The Left is Divided on Housing, And That’s Led to the Housing Crisis

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Housing is an issue that does not as neatly fall onto the ideological perspective as some people would like to believe. On the one hand, some see housing as the purview of wealthy landowners and corporate developers and therefore have fallen into anti-developer activism.

On the other hand, when we block housing development, we are hurting the poor and the vulnerable disproportionately.

One reason California has the housing crisis it does is that for a long time, progressives have been led by the aging sixties generation who while they have nationally progressive values, at the same time, are homeowners, having purchased their homes before the booms and bubbles and therefore favor the anti-developer, pro-environmental activism over the notion that housing is a human right that governments ought to protect and further.

Josh Stephens, writing in the CPDR (California Planning and Development Report) this week argued that we ought to retire ideological labels for cities. While he puts forward some important points, I think the ideological labels are ultimately important to understand the divide on the left on these and other issues.

Stephens highlights the rejection of the 495 unit housing development in San Francisco by the Board of Supervisors.

“It was shocking for any number of reasons. Pragmatically, it calls into question the city’s ability to meet its state-mandated housing goals,” he argued.

But more fundamentally, he writes, “it demonstrated that, ideologically, progressivism is now officially, unambiguously at odds with the provision of housing.”

Here I think he too fails to recognize the divide on the left.

But he correctly notes, “The “radical left,” as I have called it, has been protesting capitalist developers for years. In part because of the influence of self-described Democratic Socialist Dean Preston, the current Board of Supervisors has waded deeply into radical territory and into anti-developer activism.”

He adds, “Of course, by many accounts, the provision of housing aligns squarely with progressive values: housing is a human right, and governments ought to protect, and even further, that right. A diversity of housing typologies and price points, especially in dense, diverse cities, is the epitome of inclusiveness.”

He argues, “San Francisco doesn’t seem to get this.” And frankly neither do a lot of other left-lead, otherwise fairly progressive communities.

Stephens after laying out a lot of less progressive communities that are doing more to address housing, asks, “What’s going on here.”

“Broadly, these trends illustrate that political ideologies that inhabit manifestos, speeches, and lawn signs have yet to catch up with the reality of actual bodies occupying actual built environments,” he argues.

Like me, he ties some of this to the fact that, “Much (though not all) of progressivism in city politics comes from older Californians and, in particular, older homeowners. These are people who came of age in the 1960s, when urban development looked very different than it does today. At the time, cities were emptying out.”

He adds, “many people assume that the public sector can and should pay for affordable housing.”

He also points out that those who have owned property years have enjoyed “the twofold benefit of appreciation and Proposition 13 protections.”

This is the basic problem we see. Here in Davis, previous polling has showed that the people most willing to support new development are by and large younger people who have lived here the least amount of time.

At a recent hearing in front of the city council – everyone who wanted to restrict the reach of the housing element was over 60, nearly everyone who wanted to expand the housing provisions were under 40.

Just as we see the issue of wealth and race underlie the debate on the left over progressive prosecutors and crime, we are seeing the same dynamic on the left with respect to housing.

That doesn’t mean we should abandon ideological labels. It just means that we need to understand that not all those on the left, even those who are progressives share the same interests and the same priorities.

The fundamental problem that progressives face is that while some developers are problematic, we do not have a good mechanism to produce housing without private investment at the moment. That means in order to build housing, we need people with the financial incentive to do so.

Moreover, especially in the post-redevelopment era of California, there really is not a reliable way to get affordable housing without attaching it to market rate.

The people that get hurt when we attempt to use government to regulate this are the very people that progressives seek to empower – the poor and vulnerable.

The people being priced out by land use controls are people of color and those living on the margins. If progressives are committed to helping people of color and the vulnerable, they cannot institute policies that make homeownership or even home rental more expensive and more problematic.