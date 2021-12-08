Breaking News
Commentary: What Do People Want in Terms of Housing?

Breaking News, Housing, Opinion, Sacramento Region
By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

There has been a lot of talk about SB 9 and whether voters will rise up and lead an initiative to repeal it.  Proponents of the law hope that by requiring cities to allow greater density in single-family neighborhoods through duplexes and even four units on each property, it can alleviate the housing crisis.

But opponents of the law believe it will destroy single-family neighborhoods and forced density into communities that were not built for it.

The measures have seen strong pushback with communities across the state as well as the League of California Cities opposing the bills.

The LA Times reported this week that, since passage, many cities have been attempting to blunt or block the effects, including mandating parking spots or imposing unrealistic height or size limits.

Moreover, there is an effort underway to put a measure on the November 2022 ballot that would not just overturn Senate Bills 9 and 10 but would prohibit the state from ever overriding local zoning regulations again.

While some groups have organized to oppose such new laws, it is hard to know whether there is actually enough anger, let alone money, to fuel a true initiative drive that has a chance to succeed.

One thing we really don’t have a great sense of—what do voters want?  After all, while it is true that some residents in single-family neighborhoods are opposed to the change, unless there is actually a live proposal for new development, the threat is more theoretical than real.

Moreover, we are in the middle of a housing crisis where many are priced out of the very neighborhoods that this law would impact.

Amid predictions of a backlash comes some data—granted, out of LA—that at least LA voters actually do want more higher density housing in single-family neighborhoods.

Contrary to the expectations of some, a poll at least of LA County voters show them to favor new state laws allowing greater density in single-family neighborhoods.

“The idea of owning a house with a backyard has long been part of the ‘California dream.’ But the California reality for most people is renting an apartment or house they can barely afford,” an LA Times editorial pointed out on Sunday.

This year, the California legislature approved SB 9 and SB 10 that will allow for some increased density.  They were signed into law by the governor in September.

“Judging by the backlash from homeowners and city governments trying to put restrictions on the new laws, you would think the laws were mandating high-rises in single-family-zoned communities,” the editorial board writes.  “They’re not.”

They note: “We’re talking about allowing duplexes, fourplexes and small apartment buildings in residential neighborhoods, which used to be a common practice. And, in the case of SB 9, a property owner must live in one of the units for three years after a lot is split.”

At least in LA County however, despite the strong criticism, the voters actually support SB 9 and SB 10.

The LA Times poll conducted with the LA Business Council Institute found that, by a 55-27 margin, the voters support SB 9 and, by a 68-13 margin, they support SB 10.

Moreover, the question did not attempt to whitewash SB 9.

“SB 9 would offer homeowners new options to build up to four additional units on their lots by adding granny units, or by converting their home to a duplex, triplex, or fourplex, regardless of whether the property is currently zoned as single-family only. Do you support or oppose this new state law?”

Are LA residents going to be different from people who, say, live in Davis?  Of course.  But people forget that while existing homeowners may oppose these changes, there are a huge number of voters who are renters and being priced out in terms of both rental prices and out of homeownership, and that is what is driving housing the housing crisis.

The LA Times opines, “It’s outrageous that city governments and community groups are going against the will of the people who want more housing. It’s shameful that there is a move to undermine two laws that will allow a modest increase in housing in neighborhoods that have been reserved for decades for single-family homes.”

This is how housing crises happen and continue.  People assume that the voters live in similar circumstances and share the values of the most vocal people in the room.  With this issue, that might not be the case.

As the Times put it: “Los Angeles is not a castle. Homeowners cannot pull up the drawbridge and order the hoi polloi to go somewhere else. The city and the county have to find a way to accommodate moderate growth in housing in all neighborhoods.”

About The Author

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

9 thoughts on “Commentary: What Do People Want in Terms of Housing?”

    1. Keith Olson

      I’m also curious as to the breakdown of how many people were asked?  How many were homeowners?

      While some groups have organized to oppose such new laws, it is hard to know whether there is actually enough anger, let alone money, to fuel a true initiative drive that has a chance to succeed.
      One thing we really don’t have a great sense of—what do voters want?  After all, while it is true that some residents in single-family neighborhoods are opposed to the change, unless there is actually a live proposal for new development, the threat is more theoretical than real.

      I agree, until homeowners start seeing densifying with fourplexes on lots in their neighborhoods they won’t be activists against SB9 and SB10.  But that day will come when the complaints and pics of the dense housing next to single family homes start circulating.

      1. David Greenwald Post author

        Own 44, Rent 45. Live with family 7. 4 percent refused to answer. That’s pretty close to the breakdown in LA County – 45.8 percent own. It is lower than the state overage of 54 percent. But comparable to Davis which is 43.2 percent owners.

    2. David Greenwald Post author

      I’ve commented extensively on this “poll” – it was a push poll commissioned by an advocacy group. Those reported findings are not actual findings but projections based on the pollster providing information to the voters.

      1. Keith Olson

        So what’s the breakdown of the poll you cited in your article?

        What percentage were homeowners?

        What percentage were people living in single family zoned neighborhoods?

      2. Ron Oertel

        I’ve commented extensively on this “poll” – it was a push poll commissioned by an advocacy group. Those reported findings are not actual findings but projections based on the pollster providing information to the voters.

        Let’s see a link to the survey YOU are referring to, David.  Let’s see the entire methodology, the questions asked, etc.

        And as Keith requested, something that isn’t behind a paywall.

        The LA Times poll conducted with the LA Business Council Institute found that, by a 55-27 margin, the voters support SB 9 and, by a 68-13 margin, they support SB 10.

        Given that this was referred to in an editorial in the LA Times, what makes you think that they (combined with the “LA Business Council”) are not an “advocacy group”?

  2. Ron Glick

    People complain about the homeless. People complain about new housing. I guess people don’t believe in cause and effect.

     “People assume that the voters live in similar circumstances and share the values of the most vocal people in the room.”

    A little projection there David. Do you know it when you write it?

  3. Keith Y Echols

     “Los Angeles is not a castle. Homeowners cannot pull up the drawbridge and order the hoi polloi to go somewhere else.

    Why not?  Why must people accept new people to their communities without consideration?  It seems like to some, the idea that some people can not move to where they want and will have to move somewhere else just isn’t acceptable.  I guess if I go to any community and proclaim that I want to live there, I should be able to live there?  From an economics standpoint I get that growth fuels state and local economies.  But is a need for unending growth for economic viability really a long term viable plan?  I think that communities should decide if it suits them if they want to grow or not in terms of population and economy.

    I believe affordable housing should be for communities taking care of the less economically advantaged members of their community.   To me that means that I do not just get to show up to town to get a job and then get affordable housing.  That means that I have lived and/or worked in town for a period of time (a year?  2 years?) and have become part of the community and qualify for affordable housing.

    As for homelessness.  The right to shelter is not the same as a right to housing.  I believe that local homeless people should be taken care of by the community with affordable housing.  Transient homelessness (yes, I know it’s not clearly defined) should be taken care of through shelters that are mostly funded and administered by the state and county.

    I’m sure that there are a number of logistical holes to my comments.  But I believe they are more like guidelines (and not hard fast rules or policies) about how I view housing in communities.

  4. Ron Oertel

    But people forget that while existing homeowners may oppose these changes, there are a huge number of voters who are renters and being priced out in terms of both rental prices and out of homeownership, and that is what is driving housing the housing crisis.

    There is a simple solution for that, and places like San Francisco have implemented it.  In fact, it’s the law of the land to a lesser-degree throughout California.  (Rent control.)  Ask your friend Wiener why he isn’t pushing for that, more.

    I already know the reason:  The advocacy groups which create petitions like the one referenced in this article WANT growth, for their own reasons.  They are not a “housing rights” group. The same is true regarding the underlying industry support that Wiener and his YIMBY friends receive.

    Of course, many renters didn’t even have to pay rent, during most of the pandemic.  They also get free legal assistance in some areas, etc.

