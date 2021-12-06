District Attorney ‘One Shot to Change Ways’ Plea Bargain for Unlawful Weapon Possession

By Joshua Cenzano

SANTA BARBARA, CA – Hector Alvarez pleaded guilty Friday in Santa Barbara County Court to unlawfully carrying a firearm in violation of conditions set by virtue of his prior felony convictions.

Alvarez, 21, was accused of possession of a concealed weapon on Oct. 17 of last year, violating several sections of the penal code. His weapon was an illegal polymer loaded ghost gun and lacked appropriate serial numbers.

Assistant District Attorney Kimberly Siegel noted his known gang associations and his previous convictions as a juvenile, emphasizing that this plea bargain constituted his last chance at leniency, considering his age.

His bargain carries a sentence of two years of formal probation contingent on a number of factors, including no gang association, no possession of any firearms, and warrantless search and seizure at any time.

“We’re giving you one shot to change your ways and that’s it,” said the ADA to Alvarez while taking his plea.

The extent of the charges against Alvarez includes two felony charges for the weapon and five misdemeanor charges, including driving under the influence of drugs, possession or sale of controlled substances, and resisting arrest.

After a long explanation of his rights and the implications of his guilty plea, Judge Clifford Anderson accepted Alvarez’s guilty plea.

As part of the plea, the ADA agreed to drop the remaining misdemeanor charges contingent on the stipulation that Alvarez could be charged for them again should he not appear at sentencing or additionally violate the law.

Alvarez’s sentencing was scheduled for Jan. 21. That hearing will also address possible restitution for the effects of Alvarez’s crimes.