'End of Him' Text Message Leads Judge to Deny Defense Appeal to Reduce Attempted Murder Charge

Breaking News, Vanguard Court Watch
By Lorelei Olivas

MODESTO, CA – Stanislaus County Superior Court Judge Linda McFadden Tuesday relied on death threat-like text messages to deny a defense argument in a preliminary hearing to reduce the charges against Anthony Hummel, who is accused of attempted murder in the stabbing of an acquaintance.

The alleged stabbing took place on March 11 of this year, over an argument Hummel and the victim had. On the day of the stabbing, Hummel, according to the prosecution, went to the home where the victim and a witness were on two occasions. The stabbing occurred on the second visit.

When asked during cross-examination if there had previously been any violence between Hummel and the victim, the victim answered no, though there had been previous arguments.

Assistant Public Defender Jessica Self argued for reducing the charges, noting, “We would just ask that the court hold Mr. Hummel to a lesser included (charge) of assault with a deadly weapon.”

However, Judge McFadden cited evidence of text messages from Hummel that had been read aloud by a previous witness.

“Dude, Mike wants a death wish. F***ing with me, I will leave his son without a father figure. He better be cool or it will be the end of him,” the witness read on the stand from the texts Hummel allegedly sent to another witness.

Judge McFadden denied the defense’s request based on the evidence of the text messages and kept the charges the same.

“The offense of attempted murder has been committed, the defendant Mr. Hummel is responsible therefore,” Judge McFadden said.

Hummel’s arraignment was set for Jan. 3, 2022, prior to trial date setting.

Lorelei is a junior at UCSB and is majoring in English. She hopes to go to law school after undergrad.

