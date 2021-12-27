Breaking News
Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 107: Yolo County DA Candidate Cynthia Rodriguez

Cynthia Rodriguez, a retired public defender, is running for DA in Yolo County, California—a relatively small county, next to Sacramento and the home of UC Davis.

She is taking on four-time incumbent Jeff Reisig. In 2018, Reisig narrowly averted defeat when he beat Public Defender Dean Johansson by a very narrow margin.

Reisig has recently taken on a reformist tone, though he signed onto the letter by Ann Marie Schubert opposing good time credits that would lead to an early release of incarcerated people. He is a supporter of AB 1542, which reformers worry would create mandatory treatment for drug addicts, and he has spoken out strongly against zero bail.

Listen as Rodriguez talks about Reisig’s record and discusses her own reformist agenda.

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

