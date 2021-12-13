Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 134: Law Professor Jack Chin on Rittenhouse, Self Defense and Death Penalty

UC Davis Law Professor Jack Chin does just about everything and in this week’s episode, we discuss the recent Rittenhouse trial and guns and self-defense; the death penalty and Julius Jones; and the Sentencing Clinic he founded at UC Davis Law School, working with the Yolo County DA’s office to reduce the lengthy sentences of incarcerated people.
Tags:Death PenaltyGunsJack ChinJulius JonesMurderRittenhouse TrialSelf-DefenseSentencing ClinicUC Davis Law School
About The Author
Related posts
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.