Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 134: Law Professor Jack Chin on Rittenhouse, Self Defense and Death Penalty

in: Breaking News, Podcast
UC Davis Law Professor Jack Chin does just about everything and in this week’s episode, we discuss the recent Rittenhouse trial and guns and self-defense; the death penalty and Julius Jones; and the Sentencing Clinic he founded at UC Davis Law School, working with the Yolo County DA’s office to reduce the lengthy sentences of incarcerated people.

