Everyday Injustice Podcast Episode 135: Nakia Porter Beaten by Solano County Sheriff Deputies

Date:
Breaking News, Podcast
This fall, attorneys for Nakia Porter filed a federal lawsuit for an incident on August 6, 2020, when she and her father were driving home on I-80.  They stopped to switch drivers when the police intervened.

At the press conference attorney Yasin Almadani explained that Porter, age 33 and weighing all of 125 pounds, “had done nothing wrong” when she was approached by the deputy and she explained that they were simply switching seats.

However, as she was explaining this, the complaint detailed, Deputy McCampbell suddenly appeared, pointed his gun at Porter and said, “Get back in the car now.  This is a traffic stop.  Get back in the car.”

“Without provocation and in a show of brute force, the deputy suddenly decided to handcuff and arrest Nakia as she was complying with their commands,” he said.  “Nakia pleaded in fear for an explanation as her father and children (watched) helplessly in horror inside the car, staying inside because that’s what the Sheriff’s deputies had ordered them to do.”

This week on Everyday Injustice Nakia Porter and her Attorney Yasin Almadani talk about the incident, the case, and what it says about policing and race in 21st Century America.

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

