Former Minnesota Police Officer Found Guilty by Jury of First and Second-Degree Manslaughter for Shooting Death of Daunte Wright

By Julia Urquizo and Casey Rawlings

MINNEAPOLIS, MN – Former Minnesota police officer Kimberly Potter Thursday was found guilty by a jury of two counts of manslaughter in the shooting death of Daunte Wright, a young Black motorist, during a routine traffic stop in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Potter was charged with first-degree and second-degree manslaughter by a predominantly white jury for shooting Daunte on April 11, 2021, with her pistol instead of discharging her taser.

Daunte was 20 at the time of his death and was remembered by family and friends for his bright smile and outgoing demeanor.

Daunte was also a father and was well known as a dedicated father to his toddler, Daunte Jr., who was almost two. As a freshman at Thomas Edison High School, Daunte was voted a “class clown.”

Defense attorneys Earl Gray, Paul Engh, and Amanda Montgomery claimed Potter mistakenly dispelled her pistol instead of the taser after Wright allegedly resisted arrest during the traffic stop.

Daunte’s mother, Katie Wright, told reporters that her son had called her as he was being pulled over.

At a news conference outside a Minneapolis courthouse days after the shooting, Katie was joined by Courteney Ross, the girlfriend of George Floyd, and Daunte’s former teacher.

“He said they pulled him over because he had air fresheners hanging from his rearview mirror,” Katie said.

According to National Public Radio, Potter testified that she worried Wright may have been armed since he had a warrant for arrest linked to a gun charge. There were no weapons recovered in Wright’s vehicle.

The defense and prosecution argued throughout the jury trial whether Potter had any reason to draw a weapon and if she should have been able to distinguish the heavy handgun from the taser.

The defense argued that, although Potter had made what they call a mistake, her ability to draw a weapon was justified the moment Wright began to resist arrest and ignore law enforcement demands.

Prosecutor Erin Eldridge countered that in the 26 years Potter has served on the force she had undergone an ample amount of training specifically on how to discern between a handgun and taser.

Prosecutors also maintained anyone with said training as a police officer should be well equipped to differentiate between a taser and a gun.

National Public Radio quoted Eldridge stating, “This was no little oopsie. This was not putting the wrong date on a check. This was not entering the wrong password somewhere. This was a colossal screw-up, a blunder of epic proportions. It was precisely the thing she had been warned about for years, and she had been trained to prevent it.”

Potter is currently in custody with no bail awaiting her sentencing in February. First degree manslaughter carries a 15-year maximum, while second degree manslaughter has a seven-year maximum sentence.

One year before the deadly shooting of Daunte, Potter had been one of the first on the scene of the shooting of Kobe Dimock-Heisler, which occurred while police responded to a domestic disturbance call.

Though they never knew each other, Heisler and Wright were both from Brooklyn Center and around the same age when they were killed by police.

As advocates for Daunte’s life await Potter’s sentencing decision, many cries for justice have emerged.

Among cries for reform include those to disassociate routine traffic stops from police, due to the disproportionate number of Black drivers, such as Daunte, who are overrepresented among those stopped and killed.

According to the Bureau of Justice Statistics, four percent of stops result in arrests nationally, supporting ideas to separate the two.

Over the past five years, a New York Times investigation found that police officers have killed more than 400 drivers who were not wielding a gun or a knife, or under pursuit for a violent crime—a rate of more than one a week.

Activists also urge comprehensive mental health response services, the deconstruction of police unions, and, ultimately, to defund the police.