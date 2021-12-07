Jury Trial Proceeds for Man Accused of Running Over Ex-Girlfriend with Truck 4 Times, Killing Her

By Helen Greenia

RIVERSIDE, CA – In an ongoing jury trial Friday in Riverside County Superior Courthouse, a 45-year-old man is accused with running over his ex-girlfriend with his truck four times.

Thieng Bun Luek is charged with murder, assault with a deadly weapon, child endangerment, domestic abuse, and violating a domestic violence restraining order. His bail is $1 million.

The prosecution claims that in September 2019 at about 5 p.m., Leuk and his ex-girlfriend, Linda Holguin, got into a heated argument outside of their home, while their children and Holguin’s mother were present.

According to witnesses, Leuk entered his Toyota Tacoma truck and aimed the vehicle at Holguin, and proceeded to run her over four times.

Holguin’s mother, Frances Rios, was struck when she attempted to help her daughter. She suffered minor injuries and did not need to be hospitalized.

Before deputies arrived, Leuk fled the scene and Holguin was pronounced dead at the scene in the middle of the road. Police officials stopped Leuk on Riverside Avenue and took him into custody at Byrd Detention Center in Murrieta.

A witness who reviewed the cell phone footage of the fatal incident said it shows a vehicle run over and kill the murder victim, as well as hitting her mother.

In one of the clips shown to the jury, the witness explained what was occurring: “You can see what appears to be (the victim’s) body on the ground and then several people walking quickly to that area,” adding in response to another clip, “This is when the fire department shows up and they begin their efforts to help Ms. Holguin.”

Holguin’s 14-year-old daughter stated to NBC Los Angeles, “I had to stand right here and watch her die” as she described seeing Leuk run over her mother.

Additionally, the daughter described the critical condition of her mother: “I was just right there, devastated. That’s not a position I want to be in, to see my mother on the floor, already gone.” She explained that she saw tire marks on Holguin’s face.

The couple had previous allegations of domestic violence, abuse, and restraining orders.

The jury trial reconvenes Tuesday.