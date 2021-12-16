Breaking News
Letter: People Power Disappointed by Apparent Reversal of Policing Hire

City of Davis, Law Enforcement, Opinion
Photo Courtesy Don Sherman

The Following is a Full Statement by Yolo People Power

Davis wants structural changes in public safety. We have protested and public commented for two years now. Last night, City Council did the opposite of that. They approved funding for the police department to hire two new sworn officers.

This is a complete reversal from the City Council’s position in June. At the June 15th City Council meeting, Mayor Partida stated that hiring 2 new armed officers was “the opposite of what we’ve been talking about for a while now” and assured the public that “these two positions are not in our budget; they haven’t been added to our budget.”

City Manager Mike Webb echoed her sentiments saying, “The positions that are on that list are not budgeted, they are not in the budget, they are not funded, they are not authorized to be hired. My recommendation quite frankly just to be as clear as we possibly can be is simply to remove those positions from the list of positions moving forward.”

Such statements and reassurances from Council and the City Manager are disingenuous in light of last night’s meeting. Additionally, there has been no evidence presented by anyone to the public to prove the need for police staffing changes. It’s disappointing to see that in a city that has accomplished so much recently, we are continuing to fall back on a structure of armed police and criminalizing human beings as a substitute for true safety.

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

