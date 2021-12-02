Man Granted Release after Gun Found under His Mattress – Judge Calls Case ‘Confusing, Weird’

By Wendy Moya

BERKELEY, CA – Alameda County Superior Court Judge James Kramer granted Oscar Antonio Lopez’ request for Supervised Own Recognizance after Lopez agreed to move out from his previous residence and stay away from his landlord—who Lopez claims “framed” him.

Judge Kramer called the situation a “confusing, weird case.”

Supervised Own Recognizance would mean Lopez would be conditionally free from jail, granted he reports to the court and abides by certain guidelines.

Lopez is on probation for illegal firearm possession. And is facing other charges.

In court, prosecutor Nathan Feldman stated that an old rifle was found under Lopez’s mattress, however Lopez told investigators that he was being “framed by his landlord.” Lopez has also filed a restraining order request against his previous landlord.

Feldman continued on, stating that Lopez’s landlord had reported that his weapon had been missing.

Lopez’s defense attorney Gunnar Rosenquist conceded that it was indeed a weird case, but it was not a violent situation, noting, “Whatever is going on here, nobody is saying Mr. Lopez is threatening people, or using any firearms.”

Rosenquist read out a police report which said Lopez called the police after he found the weapon. According to the report, Lopez called the police because he thought he was being framed because he was on parole.

Judge Kramer asked Prosecutor Feldman about Lopez’s prior criminal history.

Feldman stated that Lopez had been found at a known drug house in the past. When search warrants were issued and carried out, police officers found weapons, methamphetamine, and cocaine in the house.

Feldman continued on, relating that in those circumstances, Lopez fled and a police chase soon ensued. Ignoring red lights and stop signs, Lopez drove upwards of 130 miles per hour.

Feldman described that Lopez refused to exit the vehicle and police officers had to break the windows.

Lopez’s defense attorney Rosenquist responded that this was a different case, and his court date related to this particular incident will take place early next year.

Feldman continued on, noting police officers found $10,000 in the vehicle and other loaded weapons that were not registered. According to Feldman, Lopez has a history of misdemeanors and not obeying court or police orders. He also recurrently uses drugs and firearms.

Judge Kramer asked Lopez, if he were to be released, would he agree to stay away from his previous residency and his previous landlord?

Lopez agreed to this. He stated that he plans on living with a relative elsewhere.

Judge Kramer was pleased with his response. He stated that he does not want there to be any confrontation between Lopez and his previous landlord.

Judge Kramer granted the SOR to Lopez. Lopez will have to wear a GPS tracker and stay away from his previous residence as well as his previous landlord.

