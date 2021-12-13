Monday Morning Thoughts: The Council Is Still Meeting Only Remotely – Why?

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – On the rare occasions when I see Josh Chapman, I remind him that it is like he has not started his term on the council just yet. After all, he has been attending council meetings remotely since his term started at the beginning of this year and he has never had to sit in a room full of angry people and cast a vote yay or nay.

Don’t get me wrong there are some advantages to the remote city council – I don’t feel compelled to sit in the chambers until midnight and then get a up a few hours later to write an article. I also haven’t been sick in almost two years which is not bad either.

When I spoke to the mayor and city manager over the summer, they had indicated that maybe in September they would resume in person meetings. Then Delta hit and that went out the window. But should it have?

We know how to manage COVID – some refuse of course, but it’s really not rocket science.

First, require for attendance either a vaccine card or a negative COVID test in the last 24 hours.

Second, require everyone to wear masks at all times in the chambers.

Third, have non-families at least six feet apart.

There are positives and negatives for the remote meetings. I always felt bad for people who had to work early the next day or those with kids who wanted to speak their mind at a council meeting (or also a school board meeting) and have to make the choice between lack of sleep and making a public comment. With the remote system you can simply call in at your leisure and your comment gets heard by the council.

There is a downside to that as well. For hot topics we would often have 100 or more comments. That could be seen as a boon for democracy, but when you listen to all those comments after awhile you realize a lot of them are off talking points – it makes it easy for activist-types to pass around talking points, browbeat people into calling in, and getting their voice heard.

There’s nothing really wrong with that, but that’s not really what public comment is supposed to be about. A few times that simply forced the council to listen to several hours of public comment and then come back the next week or in two weeks to deliberate and make a decision.

The nice thing is that you often heard from people that you don’t hear five times a meeting, but the bad thing is that it took up a lot of time.

After doing this since March of 2020, listening to the memorable meeting when the council got zoom-bombed and the unforgettable memory of former Mayor Brett Lee deadpanning his response to the wave of profanity and racism, the council actually figured it out and made remote meetings work relatively well.

But still, there is something democratic about forcing the elected officials to actually have to be in a room full of angry constituents and make the tough choices.

At this point it doesn’t make sense to continue holding remote meetings. We send our children to classrooms to learn. Haven’t heard too much about huge waves of problems as a result. Many of us have flown on airplanes across the country now – which is a unique experience, but if they can manage a packed airliner, they can certainly put 50 people into council chambers with proper precautions.

We are asking our teachers, our professors, our frontline responders to work in person, it is time for the council to do the same.