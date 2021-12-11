Breaking News
Breaking News

My View: Latest Housing Crisis News Is Not Good and Getting Worse

Breaking News, Housing, Opinion, Sacramento Region
Photo by Marcus Lenk on Unsplash

By David M. Greenwald
Executive Editor

The latest batch of articles this week on the California Housing Crisis, do not provide us with encouraging news.

MSNBC on Friday reported, “Immediate relief from California’s affordable housing crisis may not come next year even though a series of new laws is scheduled to go into effect Jan. 1, advocates and experts warn.”

They point out that efforts are “already underway to undercut legislation recently signed into  law by Gov. Gavin Newsom.”

Opponents have pushed back, arguing that the laws would strip cities of control over zoning while at the same time failing to ensure that new units will be affordable.

“We absolutely need to advocate for affordable housing,” said John Heath, a proponent of Our Neighborhood Voices, a proposed constitutional amendment that would undo several of the newly signed housing bills. “This is nothing but a blank check being handed to developers.”

The problem of course is to maintain the status quo which has generated the housing crisis in the first place.

“It took a long time for us to get into this hole, and it’s going to take a long time to get out,” said Michael Manville, an associate professor of urban planning at UCLA. “It’s going to take some time to see so much construction that rents are going to fall.”

Veteran Sacramento Columnist Dan Walters, now with CalMatters, noted this week that the housing crisis in California is both deep and wide.

“Simply put, we haven’t been building enough to meet the demand, even though the state’s once-robust population growth has slowed to a near-standstill, and the supply-demand mismatch drives up costs for both renters and would-be homeowners,” Walters argued.

High housing costs are a major reason, he noted, that California has the nation’s highest rate of functional poverty while having the second-lowest rate for home ownership (just ahead of New York’s).

Walters notes, “If anything, the pandemic has exacerbated the crisis. Distress among renters, many of whom suffered job losses, has increased while home prices have risen dramatically, with a median second only to Hawaii’s.”

A new report from the Public Policy Institute of California calculated that “the state added 3.2 times more people than housing units over the last 10 years. There are now 2.93 Californians for every occupied housing unit, behind only Utah (3.09) and Hawaii (2.93), and far above the average of all other states (2.53).”

“Though coastal housing is the most expensive, the biggest percent change in housing values has actually occurred in inland regions,” PPIC continues. “To avoid higher coastal prices, many residents have moved to the Central Valley, east of the Bay Area, and the Inland Empire east of Los Angeles. In the process, they have driven up prices in their new neighborhoods as well.”

“Average annual production has actually slowed, from 147,000 per year in the first decade of the century to just 71,000 per year since,” PPIC notes. “Construction dropped almost everywhere, but the drop was larger outside the expensive coastal counties (Los Angeles, Orange, and San Diego, as well as the Bay Area). And while the pace has picked up recently, it is not enough to overcome the years of lag.”

The state has increased its housing production goal to 180,000 units per year and also the budget has boosted spending to $10 billion for low-income families and another $7 billion for homeless issues.

“These changes signal a more pro-housing stance, but it remains to be seen whether they are enough to boost production to the levels many consider necessary,” PPIC concludes.

Finally, the San Diego Union Tribune’s columnist Chris Reed argues that the housing crisis may be permanent and the speculators are making the problem worse.

A report out of LA this week found, “In the Los Angeles area in recent months, more than half of home sales have been to investors, not to families which plan to move in.”

“It’s time to grasp that California’s housing crisis could be permanent. Our system is out of whack,” Reed argues.  “November’s statewide median home price was $699,000 — 18.5 percent higher than in November 2019. November’s average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the Golden State was $1,670 — up 19.8 percent from November 2020. “

“Many economists thought the pandemic would reduce housing demand, and thus housing costs, because of lost jobs and a weakened economy. Instead, the housing crisis got worse in some ways during the pandemic,” he adds.

While Reed is in favor of the new laws – SB 9 and SB 10 “as gambles worth trying” – he also warned that the people with the money to pay for the new construction are not families, but “real estate speculators” who “have transformed California’s real-estate market this century because of their recognition that Golden State property has high and durable value.”

Last month, “a report came out showing that 51 percent of all home purchases in the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and Riverside were by investors — nearly triple the national average.”

Reed argues, “it’s not just NIMBYs who should worry about speculator-driven gentrification transforming neighborhoods, often to the detriment of renters from less affluent communities of color.”

David Greenwald is the founder, editor, and executive director of the Davis Vanguard. He founded the Vanguard in 2006. David Greenwald moved to Davis in 1996 to attend Graduate School at UC Davis in Political Science. He lives in South Davis with his wife Cecilia Escamilla Greenwald and three children.

One thought on "My View: Latest Housing Crisis News Is Not Good and Getting Worse"

  1. Keith Y Echols

    The proposed measure, sponsored by a bipartisan group of Southern California mayors and neighborhood associations, would give cities and counties the power to override state law and prevent the Legislature and local government from passing laws that invalidate zoning initiatives approved by voters.

    Proponents are gathering signatures to qualify the initiative for the November ballot.

    Showdown shapes up in California over growing housing crisis

    I believe I predicted push back on these bills a few months ago when state legal battles over housing were supported in court.  The article says there are competing polls that show support for the housing bills and oppose state imposition of power over local land use decisions.   I’m also guessing there will be not only pushback by proposed measure but also on state congressmen.  The article says that it’s shaping up to be Southern California against the rest of the state.  But I’d argue you could also add much of the Central Valley t0 the NIMBY camp as well.

    If you read up on gentrification and affordable housing, you’ll see that many have come to the same conclusion that I have that most efficient solution are local, state and federal subsidize construction of public housing.  (I do not believe that manipulation of market rate housing construction is a viable solution to fixing the housing issues in CA).   This kind of thing  (public housing) was stripped away in the mid 60’s and gutted in the 70’s and 80’s in favor of trying to get for profit developers to create affordable housing.  Funds were pulled back from public housing and they became more and more “the projects”.  However if local and state governments become homebuilders and landlords, they can create homes not just for those with very low income but also just sub-median income or “workforce” housing too.  Like a for profit developer,  new home construction could be a mix of rental properties and units sold off at market rate prices to initially fund the subsidized portion of housing.   Cities that create and rent out BMR housing can also specifically assign some of it to their city workers, police, fire…something could be done with school districts to provide BMR housing options for teachers.  Units for these city workers (workforce housing) mixed in with very low income housing units and market rate units would help to keep the socio-economic mix of people from becoming “the projects” again.   Also, if the face of your affordable housing units are police, fire fighters, teachers, city workers..etc….along with those buying the expensive market rate units…it’s easier to sell to a community this kind of city owned project of mostly BMR units and not scare them with the boogie-men low income renters.

    So if you took a 100 unit project; 25 market rate units, 25 workforce units and 50 very low income units.  The rent collected from the city owned market rate units, the reduced cost city owned workforce units and portion collected the very low income units would be able better poised to financially sustain itself going forward.   A city could fund creating one of these kinds of projects every year or other year which would regularly add affordable housing.

     

