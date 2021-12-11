My View: Latest Housing Crisis News Is Not Good and Getting Worse

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

The latest batch of articles this week on the California Housing Crisis, do not provide us with encouraging news.

MSNBC on Friday reported, “Immediate relief from California’s affordable housing crisis may not come next year even though a series of new laws is scheduled to go into effect Jan. 1, advocates and experts warn.”

They point out that efforts are “already underway to undercut legislation recently signed into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom.”

Opponents have pushed back, arguing that the laws would strip cities of control over zoning while at the same time failing to ensure that new units will be affordable.

“We absolutely need to advocate for affordable housing,” said John Heath, a proponent of Our Neighborhood Voices, a proposed constitutional amendment that would undo several of the newly signed housing bills. “This is nothing but a blank check being handed to developers.”

The problem of course is to maintain the status quo which has generated the housing crisis in the first place.

“It took a long time for us to get into this hole, and it’s going to take a long time to get out,” said Michael Manville, an associate professor of urban planning at UCLA. “It’s going to take some time to see so much construction that rents are going to fall.”

Veteran Sacramento Columnist Dan Walters, now with CalMatters, noted this week that the housing crisis in California is both deep and wide.

“Simply put, we haven’t been building enough to meet the demand, even though the state’s once-robust population growth has slowed to a near-standstill, and the supply-demand mismatch drives up costs for both renters and would-be homeowners,” Walters argued.

High housing costs are a major reason, he noted, that California has the nation’s highest rate of functional poverty while having the second-lowest rate for home ownership (just ahead of New York’s).

Walters notes, “If anything, the pandemic has exacerbated the crisis. Distress among renters, many of whom suffered job losses, has increased while home prices have risen dramatically, with a median second only to Hawaii’s.”

A new report from the Public Policy Institute of California calculated that “the state added 3.2 times more people than housing units over the last 10 years. There are now 2.93 Californians for every occupied housing unit, behind only Utah (3.09) and Hawaii (2.93), and far above the average of all other states (2.53).”

“Though coastal housing is the most expensive, the biggest percent change in housing values has actually occurred in inland regions,” PPIC continues. “To avoid higher coastal prices, many residents have moved to the Central Valley, east of the Bay Area, and the Inland Empire east of Los Angeles. In the process, they have driven up prices in their new neighborhoods as well.”

“Average annual production has actually slowed, from 147,000 per year in the first decade of the century to just 71,000 per year since,” PPIC notes. “Construction dropped almost everywhere, but the drop was larger outside the expensive coastal counties (Los Angeles, Orange, and San Diego, as well as the Bay Area). And while the pace has picked up recently, it is not enough to overcome the years of lag.”

The state has increased its housing production goal to 180,000 units per year and also the budget has boosted spending to $10 billion for low-income families and another $7 billion for homeless issues.

“These changes signal a more pro-housing stance, but it remains to be seen whether they are enough to boost production to the levels many consider necessary,” PPIC concludes.

Finally, the San Diego Union Tribune’s columnist Chris Reed argues that the housing crisis may be permanent and the speculators are making the problem worse.

A report out of LA this week found, “In the Los Angeles area in recent months, more than half of home sales have been to investors, not to families which plan to move in.”

“It’s time to grasp that California’s housing crisis could be permanent. Our system is out of whack,” Reed argues. “November’s statewide median home price was $699,000 — 18.5 percent higher than in November 2019. November’s average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in the Golden State was $1,670 — up 19.8 percent from November 2020. “

“Many economists thought the pandemic would reduce housing demand, and thus housing costs, because of lost jobs and a weakened economy. Instead, the housing crisis got worse in some ways during the pandemic,” he adds.

While Reed is in favor of the new laws – SB 9 and SB 10 “as gambles worth trying” – he also warned that the people with the money to pay for the new construction are not families, but “real estate speculators” who “have transformed California’s real-estate market this century because of their recognition that Golden State property has high and durable value.”

Last month, “a report came out showing that 51 percent of all home purchases in the counties of Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino and Riverside were by investors — nearly triple the national average.”

Reed argues, “it’s not just NIMBYs who should worry about speculator-driven gentrification transforming neighborhoods, often to the detriment of renters from less affluent communities of color.”