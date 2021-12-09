NHLP Survey Finds Evictions Continued Despite Legal Protections and Billions of Dollars in Aid to Landlords

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

San Francisco, CA – Landlords are continuing to evict tenants despite federal protections put into place, a National Housing Law Project Survey who results were released earlier this week found.

86 percent of their respondents have seen landlords collect rental assistance and still proceed with evictions, or simply refuse to apply for funds.

This fall, the National Housing Law Project surveyed 119 legal aid and civil rights attorneys in 41 states, DC, and Puerto Rico to see how tenants were faring after the federal eviction moratorium ended in August 2021.

The attorneys reported seeing a rising number of eviction cases, even when the tenants were federally subsidized.

They noted that landlords were lying in court in order to evict tenants, with more illegal evictions, lockouts and other forms of harassment.

Landlords were collecting rental assistance funds which should have prevent evictions, but continued to evict tenants.

Judges by and large ignored or inconsistently applied federal and state law in these cases.

“In many states, landlord tenant law is antiquated and designed to provide results for landlords,” said Shamus Roller, executive director of the National Housing Law Project. “Instead of adjudicating the facts, courts function as conveyor belts, moving tenants toward eviction.”

Sixty-six percent of survey respondents reported rising eviction cases since the Supreme Court struck down the CDC order. “Tenants often lack representation and, in a system as biased and complicated as eviction, this produces bad results for tenants and for society,” continued Roller.

The federal government has provided more than $50 billion in emergency rental assistance to states and cities, yet 86 percent of respondents have seen landlords collect the funds and still proceed with evictions, or simply refuse to accept the funds altogether. Forty percent of respondents report an increase in landlords lying to evict tenants.

“Well-designed emergency rental assistance is crucial to reducing evictions over the long term,” said Roller. “In a handful of months, many states and cities have created ground-breaking rental assistance programs but others have left funds unspent and allowed tenants to be evicted.”

In addition, 67 percent of respondents reported evictions in subsidized housing for nonpayment of rent. “There is no excuse for these evictions. Landlords who get support from the federal government should be required to participate in rental assistance programs, and the federal housing agencies have the authority to implement eviction moratoria in their programs,” said Roller.

NHLP believes that the numbers in this survey represent the tip of the iceberg, “because they only take into account families who were represented by legal aid attorneys during COVID. Nationally, only 3% of tenants have legal representation, while 81% of landlords do.”