Opponents of DiSC 2022 Put Out Flyer in East Davis Neighborhoods

By David M. Greenwald

Executive Editor

Davis, CA – A flyer distributed in East Davis Neighborhoods is warning that the DiSC 2022 is back and there will be other projects as well. The flyer has no contact information or paid for admonishment though it does direct people to contact their representative on the council, Mayor Gloria Partida.

“Less than a year after Davis voters rejected a massive industrial park to the east of Mace Blvd, the developers and city leaders are bringing it back and it is not alone,” the flyer warns.

It continues: “Two more proposals to develop the intervening land between Wildhorse and DiSC to the east of the Mace curve are now being processed by the City (Palomino Place with 165 housing units and Shriner’s with 1200 homes).”

In November 2020, the original DiSC proposal failed at the polls by a 52-48 margin, though in eastern Davis neighborhoods, the margin of defeat was far broader.

The new proposal reduces the size of the project by half and the projected traffic impact by more than half. Still opponents worry that even that will more traffic impacts.

The creators of the flyer also worry that DiSC will be rushed through to be put on the June 2022 ballot “without a thorough review by city committees” and “ignoring the fact that the community voted against DiSC.”

The flyer makes three additional arguments.

First, more traffic. “Developers say they’ve reduced the project, but they can still apply to build more later. DiSC 2022 and the other 2 proposals for the Mace curve means thousands more cars clogging the roads in our neighborhoods. Anyone who’s driven Mace on Thursday or Friday knows our roads are already full.”

Reynolds & Brown, which owns property that comprised the northern portion of the earlier plan, is no longer involved in the project. According to statements from July, “We’re directing our resources to other projects and are not going forward in Davis,” said Dana Parry, president and CEO of Reynolds & Brown.

Any additional proposal would have to go to the voters for a separate vote.

Meanwhile traffic analysis by Fehr and Peers found that the DiSC 2022 project would generate 11,284 net new daily vehicle trips, with 1,052 trips occurring during the AM peak hour and 1,155 trips occurring during the PM peak hour.

This again marks a considerable reduction from the nearly 24,000 projected trips generated by the original DISC project with about 2200 during the AM peak hour and nearly 2500 during the PM peak hour.

Second the opponents claim that this project will create “more pollution.”

“Gridlocked traffic will spew tons of greenhouse gases into our environment. City staff conceded last year DiSC would ruin Davis’s plans to achieve carbon neutrality by 2040. This is the wrong project at the wrong place at the wrong time,” they claim.

Finally, claiming this is a “threat to our downtown,” “DiSC 2.0 only trims the size of its retail by 20%. Our downtown businesses are already hurting from the pandemic and the DiSC EIR was clear that DiSC would cannibalize existing business.”

The flyer concludes: “61% of voters in East Davis said NO to DiSC in November 2020. What part of NO does the City Council not understand???”