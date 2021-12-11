SF District Attorney Boudin Announces 2nd Homicide Trial Guilty Verdict of Week

By The Vanguard Staff

SAN FRANCISCO, CA — A jury returned a guilty verdict of second-degree murder in the homicide trial against Casey Murray for the 2019 killing of his girlfriend, Alice James, according to a statement released Friday by San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin

Boudin said the jury also decided Murray was also guilty of felony domestic violence, two counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon, felony assault with great bodily injury, and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

Boudin noted the guilty verdict was the second homicide trial guilty verdict this week. Aaron Tagata guilty was found guilty by a jury earlier in the week of first-degree murder for the 2019 stabbing death of Marco Perez-Diaz.

“These verdicts ensure accountability for the victims’ families and loved ones. My administration prioritizes homicide cases, and our assistant district attorneys have been working hard to bring homicide cases to trial,” said District Attorney Boudin.

The DA explained that in June of 2019, “Mr. Murray bludgeoned his girlfriend, Alice James, to death with a wine bottle. Prior to this incident, there had been four domestic violence reports between Mr. Murray and the victim.”

According to the DA Office statement, “Police were notified of the homicide when a friend of Mr. Murray’s walked into Mission Station to report that he’d received a text message from Mr. Murray stating that he had killed his girlfriend and was going to kill himself. When police arrived at the victim’s house, Mr. Murray barricaded himself inside the house before trying to flee from officers, but officers were able to take him into custody.”

“This was a brutal murder against a victim who had been tormented for years by her abuser,” said Assistant District Ryan King. “Although this verdict can never bring Alice back, I hope by holding Mr. Murray accountable for his actions, we can bring some solace to her family.”

This case was significant to domestic violence prevention advocates and leaders in the community, claimed Boudin’s office.

“It was an honor to be with and support Alice’s family throughout this trial,” said Beverly Upton, Executive Director of the San Francisco Domestic Violence Consortium. “This beautiful woman was taken too soon at the hands of her abuser.

“Ryan King did a tremendous job prosecuting this case and keeping the memory of Alice alive. I am relieved the family has received accountability for the loss of Alice,” added Upton.