SF District Attorney Boudin Announces 2nd Homicide Trial Guilty Verdict of Week

Date:
San Francisco
By The Vanguard Staff

SAN FRANCISCO, CA  — A jury returned a guilty verdict of second-degree murder in the homicide trial against Casey Murray for the 2019 killing of his girlfriend, Alice James, according to a statement released Friday by San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin

Boudin said the jury also decided Murray was also guilty of felony domestic violence, two counts of felony assault with a deadly weapon, felony assault with great bodily injury, and misdemeanor resisting arrest.

Boudin noted the guilty verdict was the second homicide trial guilty verdict this week. Aaron Tagata guilty was found guilty by a jury earlier in the week of first-degree murder for the 2019 stabbing death of Marco Perez-Diaz.

“These verdicts ensure accountability for the victims’ families and loved ones. My administration prioritizes homicide cases, and our assistant district attorneys have been working hard to bring homicide cases to trial,” said District Attorney Boudin.

The DA explained that in June of 2019, “Mr. Murray bludgeoned his girlfriend, Alice James, to death with a wine bottle. Prior to this incident, there had been four domestic violence reports between Mr. Murray and the victim.”

According to the DA Office statement, “Police were notified of the homicide when a friend of Mr. Murray’s walked into Mission Station to report that he’d received a text message from Mr. Murray stating that he had killed his girlfriend and was going to kill himself.  When police arrived at the victim’s house, Mr. Murray barricaded himself inside the house before trying to flee from officers, but officers were able to take him into custody.”

“This was a brutal murder against a victim who had been tormented for years by her abuser,” said Assistant District Ryan King. “Although this verdict can never bring Alice back, I hope by holding Mr. Murray accountable for his actions, we can bring some solace to her family.”

This case was significant to domestic violence prevention advocates and leaders in the community, claimed Boudin’s office.

“It was an honor to be with and support Alice’s family throughout this trial,” said Beverly Upton, Executive Director of the San Francisco Domestic Violence Consortium. “This beautiful woman was taken too soon at the hands of her abuser.

“Ryan King did a tremendous job prosecuting this case and keeping the memory of Alice alive. I am relieved the family has received accountability for the loss of Alice,” added Upton.

Disclaimer: the views expressed by guest writers are strictly those of the author and may not reflect the views of the Vanguard, its editor, or its editorial board.

One thought on “SF District Attorney Boudin Announces 2nd Homicide Trial Guilty Verdict of Week”

  1. Keith Olson

    This seems to be the feelings and opinions being shown by San Franciscans more and more, from a cover story on Yahoo:

    SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Caitlin Foster fell in love with San Francisco’s people and beauty and moved to the city a dozen years ago. But after repeatedly clearing away used needles, other drug paraphernalia and human feces outside the bar she manages, and too many encounters with armed people in crisis, her affection for the city has soured.
    “It was a goal to live here, but now I’m here and I’m like, ‘Where am I going to move to now?’ I’m over it,’” said Foster, who manages Noir Lounge in the trendy Hayes Valley neighborhood.
    A series of headline-grabbing crime stories — mobs of people smashing windows and grabbing luxury purses in the downtown Union Square shopping district and daytime shootings in the touristy Haight-Ashbury — has only exacerbated a general feeling of vulnerability. Residents wake up to news of attacks on Asian American seniors, burglarized restaurants, and boarded-up storefronts in the city’s once-vibrant downtown.
    San Franciscans take pride in their liberal political bent and generously approve tax measures for schools and the homeless. They accept that trashy streets, tent encampments and petty crime are the price to pay to live in an urban wonderland.

    But the frustration felt by Foster, who moved from Seattle in search of more sunshine, is growing among residents who now see a city in decline. There are signs that the city famous for its tolerance is losing patience.
    The pandemic emptied parts of San Francisco and highlighted some of its drawbacks: human and dog feces smeared across sidewalks, home and vehicle break-ins, overflowing trash cans, and a laissez-faire approach by officials to brazen drug dealing. Parents despaired as public schools stayed closed for most of last year as nearby districts welcomed children back to the classroom.
    Meanwhile, residents and visitors scurry past scenes of lawlessness and squalor. Just steps from the Opera House and Symphony Hall, drug dealers carry translucent bags filled with crystal-like rocks or stand outside the public library’s main branch, flashing wads of cash while peddling heroin and methamphetamine.
    “There’s a widespread sense that things are on the wrong track in San Francisco,” said Patrick Wolff, 53, a retired professional chess player from the Boston area who has lived in the city since 2005.
    In a sign of civic frustration, San Franciscans will vote in June on whether to recall District Attorney Chesa Boudin, a former public defender elected in 2019 whose critics say he’s too lenient on crime. His supporters say there’s no crime surge, and that corporate wage theft is a more pressing issue than cases like that of a San Francisco woman finally arrested after stealing more than $40,000 in goods from a Target over 120 visits. She was released by a judge and arrested again on suspicion of shoplifting after she failed to show up to get her court-ordered ankle monitor.
    “Where’s the progress? If you say you’re progressive, let’s get the homeless off the street, and let’s get them mental health care,” said Brian Cassanego, a San Francisco native who owns the lounge where Foster works. He moved to wine country five months ago, tired of seeing dealers sell drugs with impunity and worrying about his wife being alone outside at night.
    https://www.yahoo.com/news/san-franciscos-vaunted-tolerance-dims-161159614.html

     

