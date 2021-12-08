Simi Valley DUI Case – Driver Stuck in Car for 45 Minutes before Officers Rescue, and Arrest Her

By Neha Malhi

VENTURA, CA – A suspected drunk driver was rescued by police officers, only to be arrested minutes later on driving under the influence charges, according to a preliminary hearing here in Ventura County Superior Court Friday.

An on-duty police officer testified against the defendant in court, claiming that on May 22, while patrolling Simi Valley, she saw a crash scene where a Toyota Camry was stuck into a large bush and barbwire fence.

On approaching the passenger of the car, the officer said she saw that defendant was mostly unharmed but her speech seemed “uncoordinated,” which made officers suspect her of DUI.

Officer’s bodycam footage submitted by the prosecution as evidence showed that the driver – who was stuck in the car for about 45 minutes – needed help to exit the vehicle and after exiting the vehicle she was unable to stand still and was unable to walk straight.

According to bodycam footage, the officer asked if the driver needed any medical help, to which the driver replied that she was fine but is willing to go to the hospital if necessary.

On further questioning by the officer, when the driver was asked if she knew where she was, the driver replied, “ I don’t know…I can’t seem to recall where I was going, I believe I am in Oxnard.”

The officer testified that the uncoordinated response, confirmed with a DUI test, indicated the driver was intoxicated.

The officer added that further investigation revealed the driver was coming back from Karaoke after drinking and she was stuck at the crash site for 45 minutes before being rescued by officers. There were no reported injuries in the incident.